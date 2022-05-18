'GTA 5' PS5 Sales Figures Prove People Will Never Stop Buying This Damn Game

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed the PlayStation 4 in sales in the United States. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Switch and PS4 have been the biggest gaming consoles of the last decade, with major franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Mario, Zelda, and many others thriving on their respective platforms. The PlayStation 4 got a huge advantage over the Xbox One in 2013 after the latter had a dismal reveal, which concerned many about the future of Microsoft's console. Although a lot of this was reversed before launch, Xbox spent most of the generation making up for its mistakes and has since made major advancements with things like Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, the PS4 largely remained the dominant console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO