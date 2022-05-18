ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'GTA 5' PS5 Sales Figures Prove People Will Never Stop Buying This Damn Game

By Kate Harrold
GAMINGbible
GAMINGbible
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a natural gaming life cycle. Release. Peak. Plummet. It’s sad, but it’s largely inevitable. Very few games break that cycle but Grand Theft Auto V is one of them. Transcending its peak, GTA V has gone on to achieve an immortal level of success. Grand...

www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Lifetime Nintendo Switch Sales Pass PS4 in United States

The Nintendo Switch has officially passed the PlayStation 4 in sales in the United States. It goes without saying that the Nintendo Switch and PS4 have been the biggest gaming consoles of the last decade, with major franchises like Uncharted, The Last of Us, Mario, Zelda, and many others thriving on their respective platforms. The PlayStation 4 got a huge advantage over the Xbox One in 2013 after the latter had a dismal reveal, which concerned many about the future of Microsoft's console. Although a lot of this was reversed before launch, Xbox spent most of the generation making up for its mistakes and has since made major advancements with things like Xbox Game Pass. Nevertheless, the PS4 largely remained the dominant console.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Owners Finally Getting A Feature PC Gamers Have Had For Years

Today sure is a big day for PlayStation owners, huh? Earlier, as confirmed in a post on the PlayStation blog, we finally found out all the “free” (in heavy, heavy quotation marks there) titles that Extra- and Premium-tier subscribers will be able to get their hands on when the new, improved PlayStation Plus service launches next month, and there’s some belters. From Demon’s Souls to Red Dead Redemption 2 and many, many more, those willing to splash their cash on the more expensive tiers are sure to be quite handsomely rewarded.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: PS5 bundles restock available at Game and Argos right now

UPDATE: PS5 bundles are in stock at Argos, Game, Scan and The Game Collection. It could restock at Currys this week. Read on for more information.It’s been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released and a year (today!) since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks, yet we’re all still here, clinging on to the dream of owning one of the elusive consoles.Shelves remain barren and empty, and restocks still come and go in the blink of an eye thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. This has meant consoles are still tricky to get hold of,...
FIFA
GAMINGbible

Take-Two Boss Finally Responds To "Save Red Dead Online" Campaign

‘Gamers are upset’ is a very common headline in the world of gaming news, no matter what you’re on about. People can be very difficult to please - we’re talking about a community where a select few want every game imaginable to be out instantly, made to a very high quality, and only on the platforms they care about. Because that’s rational.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Theft Auto V#Gta#Video Game#Gamesindustry Biz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Minecraft
GamesRadar+

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray and movies?

Does the PS5 play Blu-ray discs? Yes, it will, assuming you have the console edition - aka, the version of the PlayStation 5 that actually has a disc drive into which the blu-ray disc can be inserted, and not the PS5 Digital Edition, which has no disc drive. Don't worry - Blu-rays that worked on your PS4 will work on your PS5, and the PS5 also has some 4K tricks to boast for those new movies and tv shows.
TV SHOWS
PC Magazine

Pick Up an Xbox Series S For Just $448

The light at the end of the tunnel has finally appeared in the scramble to pick up the latest generation of gaming consoles, at least on the Microsoft side of things. Right now, not only can you pick up the Xbox Series S for 10% off, but you can also get your hands on the Xbox Series X, both on Amazon AU.
RETAIL
GAMINGbible

If You Want Persona To Come To Nintendo Switch And Xbox, You Need To Act Now

Persona has dipped a toe in the proverbial waters of Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but the series has always felt most at home on Sony’s PlayStation consoles. Nintendo Switch players can enjoy the spin-off title Persona 5 Strikers, whilst Xbox users were able to buy Persona 4 Arena and Persona 4 Arena Ultimax but neither console has yet received any of the mainline Persona entries and to say that ports are in hot demand would be an understatement. How would you feel if I told you that you can now do something about it? Read on.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Resident Evil Village’ DLC Is On The Way, Says Insider

It’s been a whole year since Resident Evil Village was released and we all experienced the unfortunate adventures of the “man thing”. Resident Evil fans have had a nice little week. Netflix dropped the trailer for their upcoming Resident Evil series which is scheduled to reach the platform on 14 July. Lady Dimitrescu’s real life doppelganger has also been unearthed this week, and the resemblance really is uncanny. If the latest rumour proves to be true, we could have more Resident Evil content on the way.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Become A Gun-Toting Squirrel In This Unreal Engine 5 Masterpiece

People are doing all sorts of really impressive things in Unreal Engine 5, pushing video games to the kind of heights that we never dreamed were possible. Earlier this month you may have seen the train station that looked so realistic it was genuinely hard to tell it apart from real-life. Or perhaps you've seen one of the many staggeringly impressive fan remakes doing the rounds, or you're just super excited to see what CD Projekt RED does with Unreal Engine 5 on the next Witcher game.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy