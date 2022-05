Super fog: What is it, what causes it, and can you drive through it?. The morning rush hour on Interstate 95 was brought to a stop on March 3, 2022, after a thick wall of fog and smoke – known as "super fog" – cut visibility on the freeway to less than 10 feet. In the end, 17 vehicles were part of five separate crashes – and three people died.

