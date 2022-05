Norton residents attended the city’s council committee work session Monday evening to voice their concerns regarding the Brookside Greens development. For context, Brookside Greens is a $98.9 million housing development by Ryan Homes that was approved by the council. What was once the Barberton Brookside Country Club golf course is now being converted into 308 single-family homes right off Greenwich Road. This would require five homes per acre and residents have already expressed their concerns about the urbanization of the area. These concerns include an increase in traffic and a high-density population in an area that used to be wide open with beautiful naturalistic views.

NORTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO