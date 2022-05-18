ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma Heights, OH

Man calls police on neighbor sitting in her car and yelling at him: Parma Heights Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
 2 days ago
On April 26, an Orchard Boulevard resident called police about a disturbance. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a woman neighbor was yelling at him while sitting in her vehicle. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct. Drunken driving: West Ridgewood Drive. On April 24, police...

Related
Cleveland.com

Two boys to be charged after sharing obscene photo with classmates: Mayfield Police Blotter

The school resource officer at Center Elementary found May 10 that inappropriate photos on a phone were being discussed by multiple students. Upon investigation, it was learned that a fourth grader had produced a nudity-oriented video of himself that he shared with a few friends. Another took a screenshot of the video, which was ultimately seen by several others.
MAYFIELD, OH
Fake boyfriend sends fake checks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A 38-year-old woman went to the police station May 10 to seek advice about someone possibly using her boyfriend’s identity. However, she soon discovered she likely was a victim of a money scam. The woman said she met the man she now considered her boyfriend on social media in November 2021. They continued their conversations on the Signal app. In January the man sent her a $1,500 check to deposit in her bank. She did. He then had her buy $250 worth of gift cards the day she deposited the check. The next day the check was returned as altered/fictitious. Her bank account was debited the $1,500. That same day she deposited a $1,800 check into her account he sent her. She then bought $955 worth of gift cards for him. That check was returned the next day as unable to locate. Her account was debited the $1,800 resulting in overdraft fees. On Feb. 18, the man made an online payment to her credit card for $347. It was returned on Feb. 25. She did not buy anything with those funds. In March, the man sent her a $12,000 check to deposit in her account. She did not deposit it. About a month before her going to police, the two exchanged photos of their and their children’s Social Security cards to verify who they were. She also gave him the routing and account numbers to her bank account and that of her daughter. She also sent him about $2,000 so he could buy Bitcoins. She bought him two cell phones. She said he was a Utah realtor. She never met him and showed the officer photos he sent of himself. The officer did an internet search and found his name. The photos matched his profile. He also found several results for online app scams using his name and data. On the man’s Facebook page, which seemed legitimate, he posted a message “there are several scammers who make fake profiles” with his pictures and con people. She was advised to contact all her banks. One of them already closed her account due to fraudulent activity. She was also told to contact credit reporting bureaus to block her credit. She did. She also contacted Social Security. She did not have information about the money sent via the cash app at that time. She gave the officer all the information in which the two contacted each other. The report stated it was prepared for documentation purposes due to the scope of future fraudulent incidents that may be discovered.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Road rage travels across community boundaries: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Two men were involved in an altercation at 1:12 p.m. May 17 after they were in a road rage incident in a neighboring city. Initially, one of the men pointed a handgun at the other. When he placed the gun back into his car, he returned to the other man. He again became the aggressor and punched the other man in the chest. Another party involved subdued the aggressor. Police arrived and placed the aggressor under arrest for aggravated menacing, assault and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared in court that same day.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Police looking for road rager who cut off, punched another driver in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Police hope to identify and arrest the driver of a pickup truck who punched another driver at about 6 p.m. May 14 on Jacqueline Drive. According to witnesses and the victim, the man’s truck was following the victim’s car southbound on Prospect Road near West Street. The victim, a 47-year-old Berea man, activated his turn signal and turned right onto Jacqueline. The offender also turned right, drove past the victim and used his truck to cut off the victim’s car, forcing him to stop.
BEREA, OH
Akron police arrest suspect in robbery of Key Bank

AKRON, Ohio — Police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Key Bank branch last week in the Highland Square neighborhood. Police say Daniel Stearns, 29, of Akron, confessed to robbing the bank on the 700 block of West Market Street after his arrest. Stearns also reportedly confessed to an attempted bank robbery.
AKRON, OH
Euclid police investigate serious crash on Lakeshore Blvd.

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident on Lakeshore Blvd. near East 200th Street. The accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. All lanes were reopened around 5:10 pm. No other details on the accident are being released at...
EUCLID, OH
Suspect sentenced for incident with Jewish couple during Palestinian rally at Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who was involved in an altercation with a Jewish couple during a May 2021 pro-Palestinian rally was sentenced on Thursday. According to Rocky River Municipal Court records, Mohammed Sbeih was initially charged with assault, obstructing justice, and disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to only the disorderly conduct charge.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Victim of drive-by shooting in Akron dies of her wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot Tuesday morning by someone in a passing car as she sat in a vehicle in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood has died of her wounds, police say. Latajah Leatherwood, 28, of Akron, died Tuesday night at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Leatherwood was shot in the head, authorities say.
AKRON, OH
Man steals van and won’t stop: Solon Police Blotter

At 2:30 a.m. May 14, Solon officers learned that Bentleyville police had chased an SUV in that community, but terminated the chase when the driver would not stop. Shortly after, a Solon officer spotted the SUV on SOM Center Road and also attempted a traffic stop, as the vehicle was traveling 44 mph in a 25 mph zone. The SUV driver got onto U.S. 422 eastbound and, again, did not stop for police.
SOLON, OH
Meijer employee found dead in store

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local Meijer employee was found dead Thursday morning. Maumee Police and Fire were called to the Meijer store located at 1391 Conant Street around 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found Casey Ian Smith, 41, unconscious in the store. According to police, life saving measures...
MAUMEE, OH
Woman dies after wrong-way crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One woman is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Akron. ODOT video showed the driver of a Nissan Altima enter the freeway the wrong-way back on May 12. “We got the call about 11:40 p.m. Our patrol officers actually saw the violator’s vehicle before the crash,” said Captain David […]
AKRON, OH
