Resident passes out in apartment complex stairwell: Brooklyn Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On April 29, police were dispatched to the Floridian Apartments after a resident found a man sleeping in the stairwell of the Memphis Avenue building. An arriving officer learned that the visitor had awoken from his slumber and was now walking toward Memorial Park. The officer located the suspect on Roadoan...

Cleveland.com

Victim of drive-by shooting in Akron dies of her wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot Tuesday morning by someone in a passing car as she sat in a vehicle in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood has died of her wounds, police say. Latajah Leatherwood, 28, of Akron, died Tuesday night at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Leatherwood was shot in the head, authorities say.
Cleveland.com

Road rage travels across community boundaries: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Two men were involved in an altercation at 1:12 p.m. May 17 after they were in a road rage incident in a neighboring city. Initially, one of the men pointed a handgun at the other. When he placed the gun back into his car, he returned to the other man. He again became the aggressor and punched the other man in the chest. Another party involved subdued the aggressor. Police arrived and placed the aggressor under arrest for aggravated menacing, assault and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared in court that same day.
cleveland19.com

Suspect sentenced for incident with Jewish couple during Palestinian rally at Crocker Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who was involved in an altercation with a Jewish couple during a May 2021 pro-Palestinian rally was sentenced on Thursday. According to Rocky River Municipal Court records, Mohammed Sbeih was initially charged with assault, obstructing justice, and disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to only the disorderly conduct charge.
Cleveland.com

Police looking for road rager who cut off, punched another driver in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Police hope to identify and arrest the driver of a pickup truck who punched another driver at about 6 p.m. May 14 on Jacqueline Drive. According to witnesses and the victim, the man’s truck was following the victim’s car southbound on Prospect Road near West Street. The victim, a 47-year-old Berea man, activated his turn signal and turned right onto Jacqueline. The offender also turned right, drove past the victim and used his truck to cut off the victim’s car, forcing him to stop.
Cleveland.com

Akron police arrest suspect in robbery of Key Bank

AKRON, Ohio — Police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Key Bank branch last week in the Highland Square neighborhood. Police say Daniel Stearns, 29, of Akron, confessed to robbing the bank on the 700 block of West Market Street after his arrest. Stearns also reportedly confessed to an attempted bank robbery.
Cleveland.com

Fake boyfriend sends fake checks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A 38-year-old woman went to the police station May 10 to seek advice about someone possibly using her boyfriend’s identity. However, she soon discovered she likely was a victim of a money scam. The woman said she met the man she now considered her boyfriend on social media in November 2021. They continued their conversations on the Signal app. In January the man sent her a $1,500 check to deposit in her bank. She did. He then had her buy $250 worth of gift cards the day she deposited the check. The next day the check was returned as altered/fictitious. Her bank account was debited the $1,500. That same day she deposited a $1,800 check into her account he sent her. She then bought $955 worth of gift cards for him. That check was returned the next day as unable to locate. Her account was debited the $1,800 resulting in overdraft fees. On Feb. 18, the man made an online payment to her credit card for $347. It was returned on Feb. 25. She did not buy anything with those funds. In March, the man sent her a $12,000 check to deposit in her account. She did not deposit it. About a month before her going to police, the two exchanged photos of their and their children’s Social Security cards to verify who they were. She also gave him the routing and account numbers to her bank account and that of her daughter. She also sent him about $2,000 so he could buy Bitcoins. She bought him two cell phones. She said he was a Utah realtor. She never met him and showed the officer photos he sent of himself. The officer did an internet search and found his name. The photos matched his profile. He also found several results for online app scams using his name and data. On the man’s Facebook page, which seemed legitimate, he posted a message “there are several scammers who make fake profiles” with his pictures and con people. She was advised to contact all her banks. One of them already closed her account due to fraudulent activity. She was also told to contact credit reporting bureaus to block her credit. She did. She also contacted Social Security. She did not have information about the money sent via the cash app at that time. She gave the officer all the information in which the two contacted each other. The report stated it was prepared for documentation purposes due to the scope of future fraudulent incidents that may be discovered.
Cleveland.com

Woman seriously wounded in drive-by shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 28-year-old woman suffered a life-threatening wound when she was shot as she sat in a vehicle in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of East Avenue, according to police. A 52-year-old male says he was driving on East Avenue when he noticed a vehicle behind him was driving erratically.
Cleveland.com

Lorain man, 71, robbed in home by juveniles who did yardwork a day earlier, police say

LORAIN, Ohio — A 71-year-old man was knocked to the floor of his home and robbed by three juveniles who he had paid to work on his lawn just a day earlier, police say. One of the juveniles was arrested Tuesday morning at a residence on Tait Street and has been charged with aggravated assault, according to police. Several items taken from the victim’s home were recovered, police say.
Cleveland.com

