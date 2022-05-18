Resident passes out in apartment complex stairwell: Brooklyn Police Blotter

A 38-year-old woman went to the police station May 10 to seek advice about someone possibly using her boyfriend’s identity. However, she soon discovered she likely was a victim of a money scam. The woman said she met the man she now considered her boyfriend on social media in November 2021. They continued their conversations on the Signal app. In January the man sent her a $1,500 check to deposit in her bank. She did. He then had her buy $250 worth of gift cards the day she deposited the check. The next day the check was returned as altered/fictitious. Her bank account was debited the $1,500. That same day she deposited a $1,800 check into her account he sent her. She then bought $955 worth of gift cards for him. That check was returned the next day as unable to locate. Her account was debited the $1,800 resulting in overdraft fees. On Feb. 18, the man made an online payment to her credit card for $347. It was returned on Feb. 25. She did not buy anything with those funds. In March, the man sent her a $12,000 check to deposit in her account. She did not deposit it. About a month before her going to police, the two exchanged photos of their and their children’s Social Security cards to verify who they were. She also gave him the routing and account numbers to her bank account and that of her daughter. She also sent him about $2,000 so he could buy Bitcoins. She bought him two cell phones. She said he was a Utah realtor. She never met him and showed the officer photos he sent of himself. The officer did an internet search and found his name. The photos matched his profile. He also found several results for online app scams using his name and data. On the man’s Facebook page, which seemed legitimate, he posted a message “there are several scammers who make fake profiles” with his pictures and con people. She was advised to contact all her banks. One of them already closed her account due to fraudulent activity. She was also told to contact credit reporting bureaus to block her credit. She did. She also contacted Social Security. She did not have information about the money sent via the cash app at that time. She gave the officer all the information in which the two contacted each other. The report stated it was prepared for documentation purposes due to the scope of future fraudulent incidents that may be discovered.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO