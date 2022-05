WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a Steuben County woman for allegedly breaking into the same house twice within three days. Ashley McEwen, 21, of Wayland, was arrested by New York State Police on May 17 in connection to the burglaries. Police said that three days earlier on May 14, McEwen allegedly broke into a house in the Town of Wayland early in the afternoon.

