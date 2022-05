Social media content creator, Joshdifferent, continues to spread the message of positivity through his inspirational fitness-themed content. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Joshdifferent has been able to stay different in the world of online content creation, carving a niche in the industry by inspiring people who come from dysfunctional families trying to get an outlet and live a better life. In a related development, the Philadelphia native recently posted new content on his social media handles as he continues to use his creativity to motivate as many people as possible across the globe to reach for greatness, regardless of the obstacles they face.

