ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland driver with suspended license found with marijuana and back-seat bong: Seven Hills Police Blotter

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On April 27, police observed a tan Buick Rendezvous with a missing a rear license plate traveling west on Rockside Road. Prior to being pulled over, the Buick pulled into a...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Fake boyfriend sends fake checks: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

A 38-year-old woman went to the police station May 10 to seek advice about someone possibly using her boyfriend’s identity. However, she soon discovered she likely was a victim of a money scam. The woman said she met the man she now considered her boyfriend on social media in November 2021. They continued their conversations on the Signal app. In January the man sent her a $1,500 check to deposit in her bank. She did. He then had her buy $250 worth of gift cards the day she deposited the check. The next day the check was returned as altered/fictitious. Her bank account was debited the $1,500. That same day she deposited a $1,800 check into her account he sent her. She then bought $955 worth of gift cards for him. That check was returned the next day as unable to locate. Her account was debited the $1,800 resulting in overdraft fees. On Feb. 18, the man made an online payment to her credit card for $347. It was returned on Feb. 25. She did not buy anything with those funds. In March, the man sent her a $12,000 check to deposit in her account. She did not deposit it. About a month before her going to police, the two exchanged photos of their and their children’s Social Security cards to verify who they were. She also gave him the routing and account numbers to her bank account and that of her daughter. She also sent him about $2,000 so he could buy Bitcoins. She bought him two cell phones. She said he was a Utah realtor. She never met him and showed the officer photos he sent of himself. The officer did an internet search and found his name. The photos matched his profile. He also found several results for online app scams using his name and data. On the man’s Facebook page, which seemed legitimate, he posted a message “there are several scammers who make fake profiles” with his pictures and con people. She was advised to contact all her banks. One of them already closed her account due to fraudulent activity. She was also told to contact credit reporting bureaus to block her credit. She did. She also contacted Social Security. She did not have information about the money sent via the cash app at that time. She gave the officer all the information in which the two contacted each other. The report stated it was prepared for documentation purposes due to the scope of future fraudulent incidents that may be discovered.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Police looking for road rager who cut off, punched another driver in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – Police hope to identify and arrest the driver of a pickup truck who punched another driver at about 6 p.m. May 14 on Jacqueline Drive. According to witnesses and the victim, the man’s truck was following the victim’s car southbound on Prospect Road near West Street. The victim, a 47-year-old Berea man, activated his turn signal and turned right onto Jacqueline. The offender also turned right, drove past the victim and used his truck to cut off the victim’s car, forcing him to stop.
BEREA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Seven Hills, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Two boys to be charged after sharing obscene photo with classmates: Mayfield Police Blotter

The school resource officer at Center Elementary found May 10 that inappropriate photos on a phone were being discussed by multiple students. Upon investigation, it was learned that a fourth grader had produced a nudity-oriented video of himself that he shared with a few friends. Another took a screenshot of the video, which was ultimately seen by several others.
MAYFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Road rage travels across community boundaries: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Two men were involved in an altercation at 1:12 p.m. May 17 after they were in a road rage incident in a neighboring city. Initially, one of the men pointed a handgun at the other. When he placed the gun back into his car, he returned to the other man. He again became the aggressor and punched the other man in the chest. Another party involved subdued the aggressor. Police arrived and placed the aggressor under arrest for aggravated menacing, assault and carrying a concealed weapon. He appeared in court that same day.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Victim of drive-by shooting in Akron dies of her wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot Tuesday morning by someone in a passing car as she sat in a vehicle in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood has died of her wounds, police say. Latajah Leatherwood, 28, of Akron, died Tuesday night at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Leatherwood was shot in the head, authorities say.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Drug Abuse#Police Blotter#License Plate#Ohio Drug#Buick
Cleveland.com

Akron police arrest suspect in robbery of Key Bank

AKRON, Ohio — Police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Key Bank branch last week in the Highland Square neighborhood. Police say Daniel Stearns, 29, of Akron, confessed to robbing the bank on the 700 block of West Market Street after his arrest. Stearns also reportedly confessed to an attempted bank robbery.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Parts stolen from 8 Maple Heights school buses

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The catalytic converters were stolen from eight Maple Heights school buses either late Wednesday or early Thursday. Superintendent Dr. Charles Keenan said the transportation director discovered the vandalism when she arrived at work on Thursday. Since the buses were inoperable, the transportation director had to...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio

ASHTABULA, Ohio — A man was arrested after a low-speed chase involving an Amish buggy in Ohio on Saturday. WKYC says Ashtabula County Sheriff’s deputies received a call about a wrong-way driver. When deputies arrived in the area, they found a horse and an Amish buggy. The deputy tried to stop the buggy but had no success. The deputy tried getting the horse to stop but it kept going past the deputy’s vehicle. He then noticed a man in the buggy who was wearing Amish clothing and slumped over.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Euclid police investigate serious crash on Lakeshore Blvd.

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident on Lakeshore Blvd. near East 200th Street. The accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. All lanes were reopened around 5:10 pm. No other details on the accident are being released at...
EUCLID, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Woman dies after wrong-way crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One woman is dead and another injured after a wrong-way crash in Akron. ODOT video showed the driver of a Nissan Altima enter the freeway the wrong-way back on May 12. “We got the call about 11:40 p.m. Our patrol officers actually saw the violator’s vehicle before the crash,” said Captain David […]
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
74K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy