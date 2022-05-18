ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

‘Tough decision’: Casper’s Rachel Bailey leaves WSO to lead Food Bank of Wyoming

By Dan Cepeda
oilcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s Rachel Bailey is stepping into her new role as executive director at the Food Bank of Wyoming during a pivotal moment in the nonprofit’s history. “In 2020 and 2021, the Food Bank of Wyoming distributed more food than they ever had before,” she said in an interview...

oilcity.news

