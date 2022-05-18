‘Tough decision’: Casper’s Rachel Bailey leaves WSO to lead Food Bank of Wyoming

May 7, 1947 – May 11, 2022 (age 75) James (Jim) Wilson Curry, of Casper, WY, passed away on May 11th, 2022 after a valiant battle with Myeloid Sarcoma cancer. Jim was born on May 7th, 1947 to Jack and Kay Curry of Rock River, Wyoming. He spent his youth on the Wyoming range, ranching with his family. Jim was a reluctant rancher, but a true cowboy to his core, nonetheless. He lived the cowboy code, starting from an early age, and it was a defining characteristic that stayed with Jim until his death. A stand out athlete at Rock River High School, Jim was a devoted supporter of sports his entire life. He competed in both basketball and track in highschool, but grew to love playing golf above all. While he loved being on the golf course, watching his children and grandchildren compete in their chosen activities brought Jim immeasurable joy.

CASPER, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO