ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Viggo Mortensen ran into a minefield while making Lord of the Rings

By Jakob Barnes
thedigitalfix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know that The Lord of the Rings series of fantasy movies are full of epic death scenes, bloody battles, and dangerous situations. But, turns out Viggo Mortensen was actually in genuine danger while filming the third movie in the adventure movie trilogy, when he ran into a...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 3

Related
Variety

Apocalyptic Thriller ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist’ Acquired by 101 Films Intl. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. U.K.-based sales firm 101 Films Intl., part of Amcomri Entertainment, has secured worldwide distribution rights to apocalyptic thriller “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” the recently completed sequel to 2014’s “Left Behind,” which featured Nicolas Cage. The movie is available for the first time at the Cannes Film Market this week. In “Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,” contemporary events are shown as setting the stage for the return of Christ and the coming Apocalypse. The film follows the original characters and storylines of the best-selling books, which were written in the mid-nineties and...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jaws most iconic line has a surprising origin

“We’re gonna need a bigger boat.” It’s one of the most iconic lines in movie history said by Chief Brody ( Roy Scheider) when he sees the shark in Jaws for the first time and realises how out of his depth he and the crew of The Orca really are.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Iconic Addams Family Star Auditioned for Gandalf in Lord of the Rings

One of the more fascinating things about Hollywood are the stories of roles that weren't, when actors open up about major roles that they auditioned for but for one reason or another didn't end up getting. Those "might have been" moments often open up a whole world of what if for fans and among those tales is an interesting intersection between the iconic The Addams Family television series and Lord of the Rings. John Astin, who brought Gomez Addams to life in the iconic 1960s sitcom, recently opened up to AV Club about his audition for another iconic character, Gandalf in Lord of the Rings.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Peter Jackson
BGR.com

A shocking new serial killer docuseries just hit Netflix

There’s no shortage of content on Netflix for true-crime fans, who’ve enjoyed a wealth of new releases along these lines already in 2022. Everything from The Tinder Swindler to Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, to name just a few higher-profile examples. On Wednesday, meanwhile, Netflix added another such release to the pile. It’s Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Minefield#Film Star#Time
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

This New Netflix Series Has A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

It hasn't been the best week for Netflix with news that it has lost 200,000 subscribers: the first time in a decade that its subscription count has actually gone down. However, the streamer can draw some comfort from the fact that its latest British original series, Heartstopper, is proving a huge hit with viewers and critics alike.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Only 2 Seasons

Netflix has seen a lot of successful series take off, including “You,” “Bridgerton,” and “Ozark.” The streaming platform also saw quite an audience when it debuted its comedy series starring Steve Carell, “Space Force.” However, now, after just two seasons, Netflix has canceled the major show.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!. Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Whether He Plans to Return for More Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The future of 1883 still reads rather wishy-washy, but star Tim McGraw isn’t closing the door on a return to 19th-century Yellowstone. If you’ve been keeping up with 1883 post Season 1, then you know that the future of the show is a confusing topic. Has Taylor Sheridan decided his prequel to be a one-and-done miniseries, and that’s that? Or will the show’s critical and commercial success push Paramount to further the story regardless? Both have been reported, and we’ll get to that. But for now, what does the series’ lead, Tim McGraw, think of all this 1883 hubbub?
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy