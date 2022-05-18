ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed 22nd congressional district could lead to tight race

By Jessica Cain
Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, NY (WRVO) – Congressional hopefuls are taking a close look at the newest versions of redistricting maps, after a judge threw out maps drawn by the Democratically controlled state legislature. In the map put out by the state legislature, the 22nd Congressional District included parts of six...

wwnytv.com

Oswego mayor will not run for state senate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The mayor of Oswego will not run for the state senate seat representing Jefferson and part of Lewis County. In a statement Thursday afternoon, Billy Barlow said “I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate.”
OSWEGO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

First Democrat surfaces in race for new 19th Congressional District

ITHACA – A former counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has announced his candidacy for the Democratic line in the newly drawn expansive 19th Congressional District. The Chenango County Democratic Committee Wednesday endorsed Josh Riley, a resident of Ithaca and Endicott native. The Cortland County Democratic Committee previously...
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Oneida County Exec. Anthony Picente Might Run for Congress

The newly drawn congressional maps in New York have political leaders scrambling to determine who is running and which district they'll run in. Now, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he's considering a run for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District. Picente said the newly drawn moderate 22nd is unique...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Issues Statement Regarding State Senate

OSWEGO – Today, May 19, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow issued the following statement regarding the State Senate. “Since the Senate districts changed on Monday, I’ve been bombarded with messages of encouragement and support from folks all around Central New York, of which I enormously appreciate. I’m humbled to be in the conversation. However, public service should be about wanting to do something, not be something, and I want to serve my community in a role where I can be effective. That role, for me, is not in the State Senate. I still have plenty more to do, and projects to complete, in my final year and a half as Mayor of Oswego. Simultaneously, I’ve recently been offered multiple career opportunities, most of which allow me to continue effectively serving the people of Central New York, and one of those opportunities is the path I prefer at this time as I complete my full tenure as Mayor. I wish all candidates the best of luck, and hope they provide Central New York the quality representation the people deserve.”
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse, NY
Madison, NY
Cortland, NY
Onondaga, NY
WKTV

Salka running for newly proposed 53rd Senate District

Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, who currently represents parts of southern Otsego County, announced earlier this year his plans to run for New York State Senate, and now, we know which district. A special master was appointed by the court to redraw New York’s legislative districts after gerrymandered versions were tossed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Redistricting Commission produces new majority-minority district

The Syracuse City Redistricting Commission will release a first draft of their vision for new districts within the city, and the proposed map includes a district made up of mostly minorities, a new addition to the city. With the release of the 2020 U.S. Census, the population of Syracuse changed....
SYRACUSE, NY
Claudia Tenney
John Katko
FL Radio Group

147th COVID Death Reported in Cayuga County

Cayuga County has seen another COVID-19 related death. A Wednesday update from the county health department reports the death of a man in his seventies after testing positive for the virus, bringing Cayuga County’s death toll to 147. Six residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID. The health department...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Hot-button issues fuel voter turnout for school board races (Good Morning CNY for May 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy with showers. See 5-day forecast. BEST PROM PHOTOS OF THE SEASON (SO FAR): Believe it or not, this year’s prom season in Central New York is already halfway over. We’ve sent photographers to 14 events so far (including the Westhill junior prom, above) and captured more than 1,000 photos of high schoolers dressed up and having a great time at their junior proms, senior balls and other similar events. We’ve collected some of the highlights, including the silly moments, funny poses, and unusual shoes, hairstyles and accessories. Check out our gallery of more than 80 photos. (Marilu Lopez Fretts photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

School Budget and Board of Education voting results, 2022

Voters across the North Country flocked to their area schools Tuesday and voted on the annual district budgets and board of education members. Here are the unofficial results for our local school districts:. In Lewis County, Beaver River Central School voters approved a budget just north of $19-million and Jamie...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
#Legislature#Congressional District#State Senate#Wrvo#Democratically#Syracuse University#Maxwell School#Republicans
wskg.org

Binghamton residents hold vigil for victims of Buffalo shooting

BINGHAMTON, NY (WSKG) — Binghamton residents held a vigil Thursday night, honoring the victims of the Buffalo shooting. Around a hundred people gathered in downtown Binghamton. They lit 10 candles, one for each victim, and stood in silence. They then read the names of each person killed or injured in the shooting.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News 8 WROC

RESULTS: Local school district budget votes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Voters across the region headed to the polls Tuesday to weigh in on 2022-2023 school district budgets and proposals. Here are the results, updated as they become available: Albion Central School District Budget — Passed — 406/98 Bus Purchase — Passed — 427/72 Hoag Library — Passed — 380/124 Capital Improvement Reserve […]
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Auburn Downtown BID Announces Summer Saturdays

On June 25, 2022, the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market will open for its fourth season, but this year with a new location. The public market is moving from the Auburn NY Visitor Center, 25 South Street, to Genesee Street in the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District (BID). The goal of the new Summer Saturdays is to support existing businesses, while creating opportunity for small businesses to thrive, educate the public about the impact of buying local, and provide a community-building experience in an accessible location.
AUBURN, NY
cnycentral.com

COUNTERING ABSENTEEISM AT ONE SYRACUSE SCHOOL

Students in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Syraucuse, struggling to stay in school. And the pandemic made it worse. NBC3's Maggie DesRosiers looks at what is being done to fight the lingering absenteeism by school and district officials. Watch Monday at 5PM on NBC3.
SYRACUSE, NY

