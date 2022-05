I’ve had this one on repeat for a long time now… But today, I stumbled across what seems to be the studio version from an old EP that Chris Stapleton may or may not have released. If he did, I can’t find it anywhere… But it’s pretty hard to believe that Chris has songs this good just laying around. But then again, I suppose that’s why he’s one of the best. This tune was never one of “the right ones,” […] The post Chris Stapleton’s Unreleased “The Right Ones” Might Just Be Your New Favorite Stapleton Song first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

1 DAY AGO