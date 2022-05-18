The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Literally Checks All the Boxes

There are a lot of great contenders to choose from if you’re in the market for V8 muscle cars. This is especially true if you’re looking to get something with a supercharged powerplant creating relentless horsepower. With the Dodge Challenger currently holding its place as the best-selling muscle car, it’s hard not to immediately put eyes on the Hellcat. However, the Camaro ZL1 should definitely make it to the list of considerations. How do they stack up against each other?

