HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man was pronounced dead on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Around 4:30 p.m., HPD said 71-year-old Frank Larson failed to yield the right of way when entering the intersection of Highway 6 and Technical Boulevard. That’s when an eastbound semi crashed into Larson. The driver of the semi was uninjured, and this is an ongoing investigation as a reconstruction of the crash is being completed.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO