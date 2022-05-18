ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy: Teen in Rocklin died from ‘blunt force head trauma’ in pedestrian-vehicle crash

By Rosalio Ahumada, Ryan Sabalow, Jason Pohl
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Anthony Williams, an 18-year-old high school senior, died from “blunt force head trauma” and “brainstem injuries” after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a street in Rocklin, according to an autopsy report released Tuesday.

Placer County CEO Todd Leopold was driving the vehicle that fatally struck Williams. Leopold revealed his involvement last week in a written statement after receiving harsh criticism from a local advocacy group seeking more information about the police investigation that lingered before it concluded nearly two months after the fatal crash.

The Rocklin Police Department last week announced its investigators had determined the vehicle’s driver was not at fault in the crash that killed Williams. The Placer County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a review of the police investigation and release its findings at a later date.

Williams, a 6-foot-8 basketball player at Inderkum High School , was struck by the vehicle on the night of March 19 in the 6600 block of Lonetree Boulevard near the Blue Oaks Town Center shopping area.

Anthony Williams and Todd Leopold are seen in undated photos. Williams, a student at Inderkum High School, died March 19, 2022, after being struck by a vehicle driven by Todd Leopold, the county’s executive officer, in Rocklin. Inderkum High School; County of Placer

The autopsy report, obtained from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office through a public records request, indicates the traffic collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Lonetree Boulevard and Adams Drive.

Visible injuries were found on the left side of the back of Williams’ head, the left side of his body and his legs.

A toxicology report found traces of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, in Williams’ system, according to the autopsy. But the amount was not enough that would indicate he was intoxicated at the time he was hit.

Along with “blunt force head trauma” and “brainstem injuries,” Williams suffered “blunt force injuries” to his torso and a left knee fracture, according to the report. His left femur also was broken in the crash.

The autopsy report indicates Williams was walking “within the lane of traffic and was struck by a vehicle.” There are no other details about the incident in the autopsy report, which refers to Rocklin police report for further information.

The Police Department has said it would only release the completed investigative report to those involved in the crash and their families. Attempts by The Sacramento Bee to obtain the police report have been unsuccessful.

It’s unclear what circumstances led to the vehicle hitting Williams or what led police investigators to determine Leopold was not at fault.

Teen’s family has police report

Williams’ family also is declining to share the report of the police investigation into Williams’ death, presumably as they prepare to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Charles Carpenter, Williams’ cousin, said on Tuesday that they had received a copy of the completed Rocklin police report. But he declined to provide a copy under the advisement of his family’s attorney.

“Our attorney said I can’t release that,” Carpenter said about the police report. “It will eventually come to light. Right now, we’re just trying to get this case started.”

When asked whether his family was considering filing a lawsuit against Rocklin or Placer County, Carpenter said, “We’re just planning on getting justice for Anthony.”

Attempts by The Bee to reach the family’s attorney on Tuesday were not successful.

Queenisha Wade, Williams’ older sister, said she’s read portions of the police report. But she also declined to share the police report.

On the night of March 19, Williams’ family was in a waiting room at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Williams had been taken there by ambulance before he was pronounced dead by the trauma surgeon on duty.

That night at the hospital, the deputy coroner was informed that Rocklin police “determined there were no criminal factors and are investigating the incident as a traffic collision,” according to the autopsy report.

Comments / 2

The Sacramento Bee

