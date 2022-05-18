ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Vaccine mandate struck down in court as cases climb in California prisons

By Wes Venteicher
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208ypN_0fi4wb0a00

An appellate court struck down a coronavirus vaccine mandate for California state prison employees April 25, siding with the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation over a federal health care receiver who had initiated the vaccine directive.

The newly-canceled mandate was issued last fall by a U.S. District Court judge on the recommendation of J. Clark Kelso, the federal receiver who oversees health care in California’s state prisons under a long-standing court order.

Kelso said in his recommendation that the delta variant, which was circulating at the time, presented “enormous risks” to those incarcerated in the tight quarters of the prisons.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the corrections department appealed the court order, saying the department’s efforts encouraging voluntary vaccination were sufficient. Included in their arguments was a concern that too many employees would quit over a mandate.

Meanwhile, the delta variant drove the second-largest outbreak in the prisons over the winter.

Now another wave could be coming. The corrections department reported its largest week-over-week increase in new cases, measured as a percentage, in the last week of April.

New cases increased by 820%, reaching 322 infections from the prior week’s low figure of 35. About 97,000 people are incarcerated in the state’s 34 prisons.

The biggest increases in the last two weeks have been at San Quentin State Prison, Pelican Bay State Prison, California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California Medical Facility in Vacaville and Ironwood State Prison in the southeast corner of the state, according to a corrections department infection tracker.

“Our state prisons remain superspreader sites,” said James King, a legislative campaign manager with the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights. “So if the uptick goes up slightly in the surrounding area, that means more guards will be going in who will then deal with dozens if not hundreds of people they infect.”

Fifty prison employees and 254 prisoners have died from the virus, according to CDCR’s covid tracker.

King said he supports a vaccine mandate for state prison employees – correctional officers in particular – on the grounds that they are charged with protecting people in custody. A mandate would support that mission, he said.

As of Tuesday, 81% of the incarcerated population and 73% or prison employees were vaccinated, corrections department spokeswoman Dana Simas said in an email. Unvaccinated employees are tested once to twice a week.

The rate among the California population in general is 75%, according to the Department of Public Health .

“The department appreciates the court’s ruling and affirmation of the various measures we have taken in mitigating and responding to the COVID 19 pandemic, including access to vaccines for our staff and incarcerated population,” Simas said in the email.

Simas said that cases are starting to trend downward, and noted that there are currently no COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In its ruling, the appellate court said the corrections department had not exhibited “deliberate indifference” toward prisoners’ health by opting for a voluntary vaccination policy, identifying the high legal standard the appellate judges said was needed for a court to intervene.

The ruling was welcomed by the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, which opposed the mandate.

“Since 2020, the union and prison officials have taken aggressive steps to fight the pandemic in prisons,” CCPOA president Glen Stailey said in a statement emailed by spokesman Nate Ballard. “The court recognized this fact, and issued a reasonable ruling.”

The union, which contributed $1.75 million to Newsom’s recall defense, joined Newsom in the lawsuit, and also tried unsuccessfully to stop a narrower mandate for prison employees who work in health care settings.

Comments / 82

Jeff
2d ago

it is unlawful to mandate an experimental vaccination especially when they change the definition of vaccination taking out the word immunity so they can still legally call it a vaccination proving it's not a vaccination

Reply(8)
66
Michael
2d ago

there's a 93% survival rate your natural immune system that's what God gave you. the vaccines are destroying your natural immune system and making you contagious to spread it your fellow man

Reply(5)
34
jacckjack
2d ago

Prisons don’t need killer vaccines they need to do their time and get out don’t need to kill everybody given to the existing lab rats like flower lady she wants them for her family

Reply
14
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Kelso, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
eastcountymagazine.org

SHERIFF ANNOUNCES END TO ZERO BAIL

May 17, 2022 (San Diego) – Effective May 15, zero bail adopted as an emergency measure during the pandemic has ended. In March 2020, the Governor’s executive order gave the Judicial Council of California and its Chairperson, the state’s Chief Justice, the authority to take actions necessary to maintain access to the essential court operations and protect the health and safety of California residents, including incarcerated persons,
The Associated Press

Arizona prisoner won’t be executed in gas chamber

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in less than three weeks for killing an 8-year-old girl, marking the second condemned man to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished its gas chamber — a method of execution that hasn’t been used in the United States in more than 20 years.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2

California woman convicted of murder masterminded $2 million EDD scam: officials

LOS ANGELES - A woman who is serving a life sentence for murder in California is charged with masterminding a $2 million fraud scheme involving COVID-19 unemployment money from behind bars, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Natalie Le Demola, 37, is among 13 people charged with using stolen identities to apply...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Struck Down#District Court#Pelican Bay State Prison
CalMatters

In California for years, but still can’t qualify for in-state tuition

California exempts many undocumented students from paying non-resident tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities. But gaps in the law mean that some undocumented students and visa holders still don’t get exemptions — even if they’ve lived in the state for more than a decade. Two bills pending in the state Legislature would make it easier to qualify.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

Pandemic unemployment fraud ring ran by woman serving life in prison

A Corona woman serving a life sentence for helping murder her mother in 2001 was charged with leading a group that defrauded the state out of millions in unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice charged 13 defendants, five of whom were arrested, for the scheme to use stolen identities and defraud California, out of $2 million, mostly in pandemic-related unemployment relief, and mostly in the second half of 2020. The indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years of prison.According to the indictment, they are alleged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

5K+
Followers
623
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy