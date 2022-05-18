comprehensive plan

Joseph R. Dean, Jr. of Macedon – Joseph, age 64, passed away at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer. Joseph was born on September 15, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, and predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Joan (Hourigan) Dean. Joseph is survived by his wife Paula (Bartz) Dean; daughters, Mandy (Jeffrey) Sanford of Bethesda, MD, and Emily Dean of Virginia Beach, VA. Joseph is also survived by sisters, Mary (David) Bittel of Syracuse, Deborah Dean of Port St. Lucie, FL, Therese Dean of Syracuse, Victoria (Robert) Pezzini of Hull, MA, Veronica Whipple of Syracuse; brother, William Dean of Canandaigua; mother-in-law, Norma (late Norman) Bartz; brother-in-law, Gary (late Mary) of Bradenton, FL; sisters-in-law, Lisa Wall of Alexander, Jodi (Robert) Hollwedel of Bethany; several nieces and nephews, along with furry friend, Tucker (Fatty).
