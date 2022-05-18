ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

comprehensive plan

The Batavian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 18, 2022 - 8:00am. Post-Covid conditions, higher wages, a smaller pool of candidates and veteran worker retirements makes being an employer all the more difficult, Rachael Tabelski says. “It's just something for investors, government officials and the business community alike to be aware of. We're seeing inflation, you...

www.thebatavian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

Catherine Kirchner Roth

Catherine Kirchner Roth passed away at the age of 101 on April 20, 2022. She was the last surviving Kirchner triplet as well as the first born; she and her two sisters Frances and Marguerite Kirchner were born on August 23, 1920 in Brooklyn in a third floor walkup. Together with their older sister Grace, they grew up in Floral Park, NY on Long Island.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

WILLIAM PATRICK O'DONNELL

William Patrick O’Donnell, 90 of Akron, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) at his residence under the loving care of his family, Peggy and Hospice Buffalo. He was born April 6, 1932 in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Nora O’Donnell. Bill served his country...
AKRON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Government
Batavia, NY
Government
City
Batavia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Genesee County, NY
Health
Batavia, NY
Health
The Batavian

NANCY L. O'DONNELL

Nancy L. O’Donnell, 88 of Akron, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (May 10, 2022) at her residence under the loving care of her family and Hospice Buffalo. She was born February 25, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Violet Landry Harsch. Nancy was employed...
AKRON, NY
The Batavian

Despite a pandemic and funding shortfalls, Genesee County's Job Development Bureau highlights success

There are signs on two doors at Genesee County Job Development Bureau that caught the attention of Genese County Legislator Rochelle Stein. One sign had a locked door with the message “we are not open,” issued by the New York State Department of Labor, while the other sign stated that the development bureau was open for business. Given that kids are in school and people have returned to work, it was surprising for Stein to see the state closed to customers, she said. “I was shocked,” Stein said during Wednesday’s Ways & Means Committee meeting.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Green Infrastructure#Comprehensive Planning#City Planning Board#Covid
The Batavian

Law and Order: Batavia man accused of clocking in at employer but not working

Stephen S. Bogle, 35, of Batavia, is charged with grand larceny 3rd and falsifying business records 1st. Bogle is accused of going to his place of employment on Bank Street, Batavia, and punching in, then leaving for eight to 12 hours, then punching out, without ever physically being present at work. He is accused of stealing $13,148.63 as a result of this scheme.  He was arraigned in City Court and released on his own recognizance. 
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Calling all community members, organizations, vets for Memorial Day parade

File photo of a Memorial Day parade. Photo by Howard Owens. City Councilman Bob Bialkowski, on behalf of the city, invites all community members, including groups, organizations and, especially, veterans to participate in this year's annual Memorial Day parade.  "The city of Batavia is sponorsing the parade and looking forward to community support," he says. 
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

All public school districts in Genesee County report thumbs up in budget votes

Though votes were reported as unofficial this evening, it’s apparent that Batavia City Schools’ $54.8 million budget and a related 1 percent tax levy increase passed with a vote of 301 to 108. It was one of eight districts to report a passed 2022-23 budget.  The other proposition on Batavia’s ballot was the election of board members for three vacant seats. Chezeray Rolle came out on top with 368 votes, followed by John Marucci and Korinne Anderson, each with 346 votes.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Batavian

Elizabeth J. Reisdorf

Elizabeth J. Reisdorf, 67, of Pavilion passed away on May 15, 2022 at the LeRoy Village Green. She was born on November 21, 1954 in Albany, NY to the late Robert and Elizabeth (Barth) Cox. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth is predeceased by her brother Robert Cox; brother in law Edward Barnowski.
PAVILION, NY
The Batavian

Two retail, restaurant buildings in former Kmart parking lot get final approval from town planning board

After Town of Batavia Planning Board members gave the final approvals to Benderson Development for two new commercial buildings in the former Kmart parking lot on Lewiston Road, they had but one question: "who is it?" The rep from Benderson wouldn't say. He said he couldn't release the names until leases are signed. He said that lease signing could come soon for at least one potential tenant, with construction to begin on that building in July.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Pamela J. Kingsley

Stafford ~ Pamela J. Kingsley, age 75, of Main Road, passed away Sunday evening (May 15, 2022) at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home. She was born April 30, 1947 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Charles and Jean Pope Diefendorf. Pam is survived by her sister, Trudy (Jack)...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Kimberly Davis of Pavilion earns degree from Nazareth College

Kimberly Davis of Pavilion, NY, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Nazareth College with a bachelor's degree in Health Sciences and a minor in Psychology during the 95th Commencement ceremony on campus at the Golisano Training Center on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Nazareth College's academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum...
PAVILION, NY
The Batavian

Joseph R. Dean, Jr.

Joseph R. Dean, Jr. of Macedon – Joseph, age 64, passed away at home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, after a valiant five-year battle with cancer. Joseph was born on September 15, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, and predeceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Joan (Hourigan) Dean. Joseph is survived by his wife Paula (Bartz) Dean; daughters, Mandy (Jeffrey) Sanford of Bethesda, MD, and Emily Dean of Virginia Beach, VA. Joseph is also survived by sisters, Mary (David) Bittel of Syracuse, Deborah Dean of Port St. Lucie, FL, Therese Dean of Syracuse, Victoria (Robert) Pezzini of Hull, MA, Veronica Whipple of Syracuse; brother, William Dean of Canandaigua; mother-in-law, Norma (late Norman) Bartz; brother-in-law, Gary (late Mary) of Bradenton, FL; sisters-in-law, Lisa Wall of Alexander, Jodi (Robert) Hollwedel of Bethany; several nieces and nephews, along with furry friend, Tucker (Fatty).
SYRACUSE, NY
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: The Ricky Palermo Foundation presents: Bruce in the USA on June 10th

PALERMO & BATAVIA DOWNS TEAM UP for BRUCE in the USA CONCERT BRUCE in the USA is The World’s #1 Tribute Band to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as they team up with the Ricky Palermo Foundation and Batavia Downs Gaming on Friday, June 10. Donations from our event will be going to our local UMMC Hospital (Rochester Regional Health’s-Batavia Branch) and our FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) Bike Program that will be part of the brand-new Batavia YMCA, which is expected to be breaking ground any day now.
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Rochester man accused of stealing crossbows from Dick's

A Rochester man was arrested yesterday on a charge of petit larceny after allegedly stealing two crossbows from Dick's Sporting Goods on Veterans Memorial in Batavia. Staff at Dick's reported a theft of crossbows as the suspect drove away and provided dispatchers with a description of the vehicle. A car...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy