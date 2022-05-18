comprehensive plan

There are signs on two doors at Genesee County Job Development Bureau that caught the attention of Genese County Legislator Rochelle Stein. One sign had a locked door with the message “we are not open,” issued by the New York State Department of Labor, while the other sign stated that the development bureau was open for business. Given that kids are in school and people have returned to work, it was surprising for Stein to see the state closed to customers, she said. “I was shocked,” Stein said during Wednesday’s Ways & Means Committee meeting.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO