New Orleans, LA

NOFD battles Hollygrove fire

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS — The NOFD is investigating the cause of a fire that took place early Wednesday...

www.wwltv.com

brproud.com

1 injured in Adams Avenue shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting at North Acadian Thruway and Adams Avenue on Thursday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans firefighters say Hollygrove fire started in vacant homes

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in Hollygrove. The fire was reported in the 3000 block of Eagle Street around 6 a.m. NOFD said a vacant home caught fire. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, three vacant homes were on fire.
brproud.com

Child reportedly left unattended in apartment complex found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has located a missing child. On Thursday afternoon, the police responded to the 3000 block of July Street regarding a child who was left unattended around an apartment complex. The police say the child was located and appeared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Volunteer group suspends Mississippi River search for girl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After nearly a month, a search-and-rescue boaters’ group has suspended its search for an 8-year-old girl who fell into the Mississippi River last month, the group said Thursday. “It is with an extremely heavy, and painfully broken heart” that the United Cajun Navy “conveys...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Brazen armed robberies unfold across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, a security camera captured a gunman walking up to a man in the 8100 block of Fig Street, pushing him around and demanding his property at gunpoint. Police say the victim handed it over, but they say the gunman struck...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Stunt drivers take over Lower Garden District intersection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another instance of stunt driving was caught on camera. This time at a busy intersection in the Lower Garden District. This comes as NOPD makes an arrest in another stunt driving incident that unfolded in front of an officer. The City Council is also preparing to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Former Metairie Jesuit priest arrested again

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has re-arrested a former Metairie Jesuit priest. Stephen Sauer was initially accused of taking hundreds of sexually explicit pictures of unconscious men. Court records alleged a hard drive the former non-profit director sent to New York for repairs had hundreds...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

Multiple people shot in Hammond outside high school graduation

HAMMOND, La. — A shooting happened outside a high school graduation Thursday night in Hammond. Authorities tell WBRZ in Baton Rouge, that three people have been shot. The shooting took place at the ceremony for Hammond High School, which was being held on the Southeastern University campus. It is...
HAMMOND, LA
WWL

Hammond High graduation shooting possibly gang-related; At least 2 shooters

HAMMOND, La. — Authorities say three people were shot as hundreds of people were exiting the Hammond High School graduation ceremony on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus on Thursday night. Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said 20-year-old Trent Thomas of Hammond, La., has been booked on several charges, including three...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Hammond teenager charged after caught stealing in Amite

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 17-year-old has been arrested by the Amite City Police Department (ACPD) after running from police for burglarizing a person’s vehicle. ACPD says they received a call from a resident on May 17 around 7:30 a.m. about someone breaking into a car in the 500 block of North 1st Street. Police say the resident told them that they saw a person on the passenger side of the vehicle with the door open. When the suspect saw the resident coming outside, he ran towards the Tangipahoa Parish Fairgrounds and then into a wooded area, according to ACPD.
HAMMOND, LA
WGNO

Man fatally shot several times by deputy in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a deputy. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Daniels Road in Terrytown. Crime scene tape was still dangling from the scene the following day. “Kind of nerve-wrecking, that’s like right across from where […]
TERRYTOWN, LA
WDSU

Surveillance shows shots fired, injuring 2 men in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Terrifying surveillance video shows the moment two men were shot and injured last week in New Orleans. The NOPD began investigating the shooting on May 11 at the intersection of Davey Street and Harrison Avenue. The video shows a car drive up and fire into a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Vehicle fire shuts down US90B West due to vehicle fire

Expect heavy delays near US 90B West on the Claiborne flyover due to a vehicle fire. Delays are back to Elysian Fields. New Orleans Firefighters responded to a car fire around 7:30 a.m. At one point, all lanes WB were closed but crews were able to get this under control quickly. We will keep you posted as we hear more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Man shot to death on Central City street

A man was shot to death Wednesday morning (May 18) in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Police found the 30-year-old in the 2700 block of Clara Street, near Washington Avenue, with multiple gunshot wounds. The offense occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Medical responders took him to a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot to death in Metairie Thursday

METAIRIE, La. — A man was shot and killed in Metairie Thursday night, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Cumberland Street. Deputies were called to the scene after a report of a shooting and found the victim...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

United Cajun Navy suspends search for 8-year-old Ally Berry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy has announced that they are scaling back their search for 8-year-old Ally Berry. Kevin Poole, Brandy Wilson, and Ally Berry tragically fell into the Mississippi River while playing near the banks in New Orleans over two weeks ago. Berry is the only child that has not been recovered.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Deputy involved in deadly Terrytown shooting, JPSO says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish's Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was involved in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says around 11:30 pm, deputies responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on Daniels Rd. in Terrytown. Deputies said they attempted to contact the resident of the apartment. Lopinto says that man refused to open the door for several minutes before eventually coming out armed with a cutter mattock, commonly known as a grub ax. Lopinto said the resident charged at the deputies which resulted in one deputy opening fire. The resident was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
New Orleans, LA
