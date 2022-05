GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The average price you can expect to pay for a gallon of gas in the state of Florida is $4.50, according to AAA. As prices at the pump continue to rise, drivers are changing the way they’re choosing to traveling. Greater Gainesville Chamber President Eric Godet said these rising prices have some people taking jobs closer to home, even if that means taking a pay cut.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO