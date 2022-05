LAVALLETTE – Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has assumed full command and control of the Lavallette Police Department. “It is my understanding that Lavallette Police Chief Colin Grant will begin terminal leave effective May 29, and will officially retire by the end of this year,” Billhimer said. “The departure of Chief Grant prior to his retirement date leaves the Lavallette Police Department without the appropriate level of direction and supervision. It is imperative that we maintain the continuity of the Lavallette Police Department and ensure that the residents of Lavallette remain safe.”

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO