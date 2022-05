The 11-26 Cincinnati Reds have won two straight as they head to Toronto to take on the 20-18 Blue Jays tonight at 7:07 PM EST. Cincinnati has turned things around after a historically poor start to the season, going 8-4 over their last dozen contests. They'll send Luis Castillo to the mound today and he's been middling thus far. In two starts, Castillo has allowed six runs in 9.2 innings, but he's hoping to tap back into the strong form he displayed at the end of 2021.

