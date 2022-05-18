ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Canterbury Park is back in season starting Wednesday

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Canterbury Park in Shakopee is getting ready for a new season. The opening race gets underway at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Back this year are Canterbury's Saturday evening races. The last time the track had races on Saturday was 2019, after they were...

Axios Twin Cities

5 Twin Cities farmers markets to visit this May

The weather is warm and summer farmers markets have returned to Minneapolis.If you want to support local farmers and pick up some fresh produce, check out these markets open now. Mill City Farmers Market: A downtown Minneapolis staple, this market is steps from the Stone Arch Bridge and posts weekly vendor lists for visitors to plan ahead.Open Saturdays, 8am-1pm. St. Paul Farmers Market: Though the downtown St. Paul market is the most popular, the organization operates over 15 others across the east metro. Roseville, Andover, Burnsville and St. Paul's are open now. Dates and times vary, see the calendar for more. Richfield Farmers Market: The market at Veterans Park has a large variety of vendors, including small businesses, local bakeries and food trucks. Saturdays, 7am-12pm. Minneapolis Farmers Market: This daily market operates year-round near North Loop, and a second location on Nicollet Avenue in downtown will open later this summer. Daily, 6am-1pm. Northeast Farmers Market: Shoppers can visit the weekly outdoor market or stop by Bauhaus Brew Labs for the monthly "Market After Dark" — $1 from each beverage purchased is donated to the market. Saturdays, 9am-1pm.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Lod sparks Minnesota United to 1-1 draw with Galaxy

ST PAUL, Minn. — Robin Lod scored in the 87th minute to help Minnesota United earn a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Wednesday. Lod scored the equalizer for United (4-5-3) with an assist from DJ Taylor. Sacha Kljestan broke a scoreless tie with a penalty-kick goal in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mynortheaster.com

When Alumacraft boats were built on Central Avenue

It was the end of World War II. Flour City Ornamental Iron, a south Minneapolis company known for creating beautiful architectural metalwork and fancy elevator cages, had shifted its production capabilities, at the government’s request, to aluminum. But now, there was no longer a need for aluminum bridge pontoons and aircraft parts. Yet, Flour City had the machinery, the metal and the metal-bending know-how. What to do?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Aurora FC wants your help to choose their mascot

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota's community-owned women's soccer team is getting ready to hit the pitch for their first match, but they're missing an important member of the team: a mascot. Aurora FC tweeted out three mascot options with the team's green, orange and white color scheme on Tuesday. When...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Business Park Construction

Construction is expected to begin this fall on a plan that would bring a new business park addition to the city of Maple Grove. The city council gave approval on Monday night. The proposal, known as Arbor Lakes Business Park – Phase 3, calls for three new 2-story buildings totaling more than 530,000 square feet. They would be located on a 60-plus acre site in the city’s Gravel Mining Area east of Lowe’s home improvement store and north of Interstate Highway 94.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

No Mow May grows a fan base in Minnesota

If your neighbors' yards are starting to look a little shaggy, it might be by design. What's happening: No Mow May is gaining traction in Minnesota, with a growing number of local cities formally encouraging residents to participate.Why it matters: Letting your grass grow (and weeds bloom) during this spring period is good for bees and other pollinators. Those pollinators in turn help the rest of the ecosystem — everything from the flowers in our gardens to our food supply — thrive. The backstory: The movement, which began in the United Kingdom in 2019, made its U.S. debut in Appleton,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

