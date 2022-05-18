Person killed after hit by UTA FrontRunner train near Clearfield

A person was killed after being hit by a UTA FrontRunner train south of Clearfield early Wednesday.

A UTA official said a person died during the incident at 2300 North and 475 West on the border of Sunset and Clinton, but offered few other details.

Local police and UTA officers were on the scene investigating the incident at the train crossing.

Southbound trains continued on their schedule from Clearfield after the incident, but a bus bridge was activated between Clearfield and Roy. That bridge ended just after 10 a.m. and all trains have resumed their regular schedules.