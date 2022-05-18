Tim Linke Named Yankton Fire Chief

Doug Janssen, 50, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson in Madison County District Court on May 17 for sentencing relating to financially exploiting his father. Janssen, of Jackson, NE, was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution, serve 90 days in jail, and was placed on probation for two years. He had earlier pled guilty to one count of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device, a Class IV felony. Janssen faced a maximum of two years in the penitentiary. Janssen’s jail time could be waived if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO