Yankton, SD

Tim Linke Named Yankton Fire Chief

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYankton has a new Fire Chief. The city sent out a tweet Tuesday saying Tim Linke, with the Lincoln...

Yankton County Commission Declares an Emergency

The Yankton County Commission has approved an emergency declaration. It came at the request of County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt following last week’s wind storm…. Scherschligt says utility companies have had damage in the county…. Scherschligt says they have also had individuals report damage to the two one...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Good Samaritan Society closes three locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After facing multiple unprecedented stressors, representatives from the Good Samaritan Society have announced three facilities will close. The vice president of operations at the Good Samaritan Society. Aimee Middleton released a statement saying the pandemic put stress on the senior care industry and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
UPDATE: Good Samaritan Society closing 3 facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two other Good Samaritan Society locations will be closing along with the Lennox facility. In a statement to KELOLAND News, Good Samaritan Society vice president of operations Aimee Middleton says the skilled nursing and assisted living location in Clear Lake will close as will one Good Samaritan Society in Newell, Iowa. The Lennox and Newell, Iowa facilities will consolidate with nearby nursing home locations.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Medical Marijuana Expansion happening in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since it was legalized in South Dakota last July, medical marijuana has been growing in popularity. To keep up with this demand, one dispensary is expanding. The Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary in Flandreau is expanding to keep up with rapid demand. As of now it...
FLANDREAU, SD
Sanford Health changes mask policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health recently changed its masking policy. Masks are now optional for patients and visitors without symptoms of COVID-19 in inpatient and outpatient exam rooms. Sanford says employees will continue to wear masks while caring for patients.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Yankton Suspicious Death To Remain A Mystery

The details of a March suspicious death in Yankton will remain a mystery to the public. Back in mid-March, the Yankton Police Department was called to a residence in the 700 block of West 11th Street to investigate a death that occurred. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote says that officers...
YANKTON, SD
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass around different neighborhoods and businesses. Local lawn care service, Kut and Kill says this was due to a mix up of chemicals that were supposed to go...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Judge warns Anthon woman about filing frivolous lawsuits

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge in Sioux City has warned a Woodbury County woman she could face sanctions, including monetary penalties, if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits. In a Wednesday order dismissing seven lawsuits Jean Lillie filed in the past two months, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Council gives go ahead to north side retail center

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council moved forward a local business man's proposal to purchase a 2-acre site in Sioux City's Northern Valley Crossing and build a five-unit retail center. By voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, the council approved a resolution announcing its intent to accept...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Derecho leaves five families homeless, widespread damage

The National Weather Service reports that Madison saw wind gusting up to 97 mph as part of the derecho which caused widespread damage over an extended area on Thursday night. As a result, trees were downed, property was damaged and power was out over much of the region. In Madison,...
MADISON, SD
Aldi coming to northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi is expanding again in Sioux Falls to an area of the city with few grocery store options. The grocery chain is opening a store at 4201 W. 61st Circle N., near Northstar Grill & Pub in northwest Sioux Falls, according to SiouxFalls.Business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hartford family left homeless after derecho

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Many people in eastern KELOLAND are still dealing with the damage from last week’s deadly storms. Some lost homes, leaving them with questions about what comes next. In a matter of minutes, last week’s derecho changed the life of the Longhenry family in Hartford....
HARTFORD, SD
Rural Ashton woman jailed for meth, more

ROCK RAPIDS—A 50-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from a welfare check at her residence southwest...
ASHTON, IA
Johnson starts new trucking company

A new trucking company has recently been started in Madison. Sam Johnson established Stallion Trucking at the beginning of April. The company offers grain hauling and side dump trailer services. Johnson, a Madison native, started Stallion Trucking after working for Prostrollo’s Auto Mall for 10 years. “I wanted something...
MADISON, SD
Major Storm Damages

Damages are still being totaled from last week’s windstorms and tornadoes across the region. Rod Nohr with Nohr-Wortmann Engineering of Yankton says he has been called to dozens of ag and industrial sites….. Nohr says they are tracking damage from two days of storms…. Nohr says recovery...
YANKTON, SD
Sioux City Police Department sets up 2 mobile speed kiosks

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told Sioux City councilmembers that two mobile speed kiosks will be operational in Sioux City beginning Tuesday. "Obviously, our ultimate goal on anything like this is compliance. We would love for folks to get used to these, adjust their speed accordingly, so that we don't have to collect anything from the public," Mueller said during Monday's council meeting.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Nebraska man sentenced for financially exploiting father

Doug Janssen, 50, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson in Madison County District Court on May 17 for sentencing relating to financially exploiting his father. Janssen, of Jackson, NE, was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution, serve 90 days in jail, and was placed on probation for two years. He had earlier pled guilty to one count of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device, a Class IV felony. Janssen faced a maximum of two years in the penitentiary. Janssen’s jail time could be waived if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.
NEBRASKA STATE
Police: Two young people shot into occupied Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said no injuries were reported after two young people fired three shots into an occupied apartment. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 2:30 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls, a couple of people fired a gun into an apartment. The patio door was shattered and three bullets entered the apartment. There was a woman in the apartment, but not in the area where the bullets entered.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Police: Investigating a possible connection after two businesses burglarized

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are investigating a possible connection between two Sioux Falls business burglaries that occurred early Sunday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the suspects used the same method to enter the businesses located in southeastern Sioux Falls. Police say the same...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

