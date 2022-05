If you don’t like crossovers and don’t want to settle for a low-slung sedan, Audi might have the solution for you. A high-riding A3 has been spotted testing around the Nürburgring. It was labeled as the A3 Allroad by most of us, but it looks like this vehicle is all set to get the ’Allstreet’ moniker. The ‘Allstreet’ badge has been lifted from the smaller A1 Allstreet, which also received this name very recently after Audi dropped the ‘Citycarver’ suffix. Is this niche going to be the next big thing?

