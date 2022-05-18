ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston’s first black-owned grocery store is on a mission to end food deserts

By Gianella Ghiglino
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) — The first black-owned grocery store District Market Green is on a mission to end food deserts in the Houston area. The grocery store owner, Robert Thomas, opened the doors of his grocery store...

Essence

Explore Houston's Colorful And Flavorful Black-Owned Restaurant And Food Scene

Visit Houston for fun and stay for the food. Chefs and restaurateurs are blowing up on the burgeoning Black food scene as they create amazing cuisine at inventive eateries all over town. From opportunities to try food from a variety of vendors to spots that specialize in everything from BBQ to others that fuse flavors from an assortment of cultures, here are a few places for you to visit with an empty stomach next time you’re in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
Local Brewery Near Downtown Houston Gets New Owners & an Executive Chef

Local Group Brewing, the 7,500-square-foot brewpub located in Hardy Yards at 1504 Chapman, is back to making beer. Distincture Hospitality, owned by Dave Sorrell, Morgan Green and Jorge Benitez, has purchased the brewpub. Initially founded by Todd Donewar, Michael Steeves and James “Huggy Bear” Wolfe, it opened at a really bad time for food and drink businesses — February 2020. By mid-March of that year, bars, including brewpubs, were ordered temporarily closed — a situation that persisted for months. Local Group Brewing eventually did open, but on March 24, it closed the kitchen. After a slow transition period, Distincture Hospitality officially took over on Monday, May 16.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

12 Old-School Restaurants in Houston for a Classic Night Out

Whether a café, fully fleshed out bistro, or a food-truck concept, it’s always a big deal when a new restaurant launches in Houston. We’re often left to wonder how it’ll blend in with the city’s remarkable culinary scene. Plus, we want to see if their menus, top-shelf libations, and consistent finesse are contenders as a new go-to brunch or lunch spot. It’s honestly a whole process—a delicious one at that. However, with every new place comes that reminder that older fine dining paved the way for these new beauties to flourish, and that’s where a new-found appreciation comes rushing in. To see that many of these institutions are still thriving and standing tall enough to give the city’s downtown skyscrapers a run for their money is one thing. But once you add in the pandemic’s discomforting reign, which continues to heavily plague how restaurants operate, their continued presence is even more awe-inducing. From no-frills shacks cooking unforgettable comfort food classics to swanky palaces nurturing their culinary missions with modern nips and tucks, here are 12 old-school restaurants in Houston sure to give you a timeless experience.
HOUSTON, TX
Top 4 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Pearland, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This is one of the best cafés in the city, especially for those who always want to have a full meal with tea or coffee. Other than tasty fried chicken, they have many other dishes like cheese, chorizo, eggs, chilaquiles salsa and served with green salsa. Not a lot of cafes serve fried chicken so this really sets country place cafe apart from the rest.
PEARLAND, TX
#Food Deserts#Food Security#Grocery#Poverty#Food Drink#Kiah#District Market Green#Acers Home
Best Seafood: Enjoy Coastal Cuisine at These 10 Restaurants

Enjoy the luxury of Houston's best seafood at these local restaurants" Image: Courtesy Linda Hughes Photography/Shutterstock. With Houston’s convenient proximity to the Gulf, it’s no surprise that the city is generously peppered with worthy seafood restaurants. From slinging fresh-caught Gulf gems to sourcing exotic cuts from around the globe, the scene is richly populated with interesting dining choices. And while seafood-fueled meals can at times be costlier than other provisions, there are plenty of places keeping the sometimes-sophisticated cuisine casual and approachable.
HOUSTON, TX
LIST: Where kids can bowl for free in the Houston area this summer

May through August, kids can bowl for free at select Houston-area bowling alleys as part of the Kids Bowl Free program. Bowling centers participating in the program are providing kids ages 2 to 15 two free bowling games each day through the end of the summer. Parents can register their...
HOUSTON, TX
4 thrift store looks perfect your next vacation

HOUSTON – If you’re going on vacation this summer, you’re probably already spending tons of money on airfare and accommodation. So why not save some big bucks on your travel wardrobe?. Jen Meneely and Pippa Williams, local thrift bloggers with Too Cheap Blondes showed us 4 chic...
HOUSTON, TX
Galveston’s Chic New Hotel Reveals Its Chef and Drinks Stars’ New Restaurant — Get Ready for The Fancy

French Dip with hand cut ribeye, comte cheese, thyme persillade, and mushroom jus; whole roast gulf flounder with braised oxtails and mustard greens; pot roast of pork belly and roasted gulf oysters in a vin blanc; strawberry butter cake with sweet cream, Raw Gulf Snapper, Chilled Lobster with Ravigote; Salad of Bitter Greens and citrus with a Meyer lemon-green tea vinaigrette; House meatballs from The Fancy at Hotel Lucine. (Photo by Jenn Duncan)
GALVESTON, TX
Saving green by growing your own produce

HOUSTON - If the rising cost of fruits and vegetables at the grocery store has you seeing red, you might join many others going green. Families are saving hundreds of dollars a year growing their own produce. Urban Harvest is a nonprofit that provides community garden programming, farmers' markets, and...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston mom of 2 evicted while waiting for rental relief money

Tammie Galloway, a mother of two, lost her job last year during the height of the pandemic and hasn’t been able to find steady work since. Two days ago, Galloway and her two children, ages 16 & 18, were evicted from The Domain at Kirby apartments where they’ve lived since 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
Local Nonprofit Seeks to Raise Funds for Latino LGBTQ Services

HOUSTON (KIAH) With pride month around the corner, Fundación Latinoamericana De Acción Social, (FLAS) – hopes to raise community support in the Greater Houston region for its year-round programs and services dedicated to supporting Houston’s LGBTQ Latino community. The local nonprofit organization has been providing valuable...
HOUSTON, TX

