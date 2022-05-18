Houston’s first black-owned grocery store is on a mission to end food deserts

Local Group Brewing, the 7,500-square-foot brewpub located in Hardy Yards at 1504 Chapman, is back to making beer. Distincture Hospitality, owned by Dave Sorrell, Morgan Green and Jorge Benitez, has purchased the brewpub. Initially founded by Todd Donewar, Michael Steeves and James “Huggy Bear” Wolfe, it opened at a really bad time for food and drink businesses — February 2020. By mid-March of that year, bars, including brewpubs, were ordered temporarily closed — a situation that persisted for months. Local Group Brewing eventually did open, but on March 24, it closed the kitchen. After a slow transition period, Distincture Hospitality officially took over on Monday, May 16.
