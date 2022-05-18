ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bike-to-Work Day returns Thursday after 2-year pandemic hiatus

By David Garrick
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Bike-to-Work Day returns to San Diego on Thursday after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

People who can possibly ride a bicycle to work are encouraged to pursue that option Thursday, either as an experiment or to repeat something they’ve done before.

Riding a bike to work can also be part of a commute that also includes either a bus, trolley, ferry or walking. Most buses and trolleys allow commuters to bring bikes on board.

Encouraging people to experiment with bicycle commuting has become steadily more important for cities as they strive to lower greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

San Diego officials say bicycling in San Diego increased 37 percent between 2019 and 2020, but that is partly because of pandemic-prompted lifestyle changes.

Councilmember Raul Campillo said Tuesday that he plans to ride more than three miles Thursday to a meeting of the Mission Trails Regional Task Force.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, a frequent bicycle commuter, encouraged San Diego residents to give it a try.

“The idea is to get more people to recognize that it’s not just something that can be fun, but it can be turning our commute into something that can be fun and active,” he said.

“We experience our communities differently when we’re on our bikes,” Elo-Rivera said. “I have a greater appreciation for the condition of our roads. I notice more of the small businesses. It’s just a better way to get to work when it’s feasible.”

He also encouraged all cyclists to wear helmets.

On Thursday, free T-shirts and refreshments will be available at 100 “pit stops” organized by the county’s regional planning agency, the San Diego Association of Governments, which is sponsoring the event. Pit stops will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

In 2019, more than 8,200 people visited pit stops. That was the 29th year in a row that a local bike-to-work day had been held.

SANDAG and the city are building protected bicycle lanes across the region to boost safety and encourage more people to consider bicycle commuting.

To register for the event and find a list of pit stops, go to icommutesd.com/events/bike-month.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
kusi.com

RVs and Campers take over Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are five RVs and the six cars that are in a Park & Ride in Rancho Peñasquitos, where people are obviously living out of. Understanding the complexities of the homeless crisis, this Park & Ride lot next to a skate park and businesses is raising a number of safety and health concerns.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Mira Mesa and Clairemont Mesa residents get their fill of pothole problems

SAN DIEGO — San Diego resident Christopher Petschek was fed up with potholes along Miramar Road, so he reported them to the city using the Get It Done app. “I've hit several potholes, fortunately no damage to my vehicle, but it's just an inconvenient nuisance. You can actually run the risk of de-aligning your vehicle and possibly popping a tire and having to replace it altogether,” said Petschek.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Eater

19 Stellar Spots for Waterfront Dining in San Diego

As warmer weather sets in for the summer, this is a fantastic time to explore the range of waterfront restaurants that San Diego has to offer. The reality is, we’re lucky enough to enjoy seaside dining year-round thanks to mild SoCal temperatures, and with more than 70 miles of ocean coastlines and a handful of harbors around town, it’s easy to find breathtaking views.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego City Council#Bicycle Commuting#Bike To Work Day#Hiatus
sandiegomagazine.com

Top 9 Hikes for First Dates in San Diego

Only in San Diego do we climb mountains on first dates. For fun. Hiking is quickly becoming a healthy alternative to the bars and coffee shops frequented by singles. Here, we vet our fave trails—and après-hike spots—to put romance to the test. Sunset Cliffs. This run along...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

News 8 Throwback | Historic Whaley House holds court for the first time in 151 years

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Court was be back in session at the Whaley House for the first time in 151 years. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022 the historic house revisited its roots as San Diego’s second courthouse back in 1868 to 1871. The event extended the current San Diego Superior Court to include the Whaley House as a location for oﬃcial court business for one day. Judge Richard Whitney presided over four civil cases in a special session that was open to the public.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Helmets
Mike Peterson

These Are Some of the Fastest-Growing Industries in San Diego

If you’re looking to kickstart a career in San Diego, there are a variety of quickly growing industries to choose from. San Diego may be known for its beaches, fish tacos, and year-round sunshine, but the city is also home to many important industries that drive the local economy. From defense contractors to aquaculture companies, here are some of the fastest-growing industries in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy