ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian prosecutions of Azov fighters could breach Geneva conventions

By Peter Beaumont
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kp9gk_0fi4qQSj00
Buses wait to transport surrendered members of the Azov battalion in Mariupol.

Any Russian moves to prosecute and potentially execute some of the hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered in Mariupol could be in breach of the Geneva conventions, which state that prisoners of war should not be punished for having taken part in hostilities.

The concerns were underlined by the UK’s armed forces minister, James Heappey,who told the radio station LBC: “I think there have been enough atrocities in this war already without seeing the execution or whatever of the prisoners of war, which I fear this is a prelude to. I just think we have to be very clear, that sort of atrocity the west would stand in utter condemnation of. Prisoners of war have a status enshrined in the Geneva convention.”

Among those who have called for the prosecution of the fighters who have been leaving the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol is the pro-Russia Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin, who said on Wednesday that a court would decide their fate.

The Geneva conventions comprise four treaties and three protocols establishing international legal standards for humanitarian treatment during wars. The single term Geneva convention usually refers to the agreements negotiated in 1949 after the second world war.

The 1949 convention says PoWs must not be prosecuted for their direct part in hostilities, and makes clear that detention after capture should not be seen as a form of punishment but a means to prevent further participation in the conflict.

The only permissible exception is that the detaining power may prosecute prisoners for possible war crimes. One of Russia’s claimed justifications for its war of aggression against Ukraine was that members of the Azov regiment in Mariupol were responsible for war crimes.

Early on in the battle for the port city, the Russian defence spokesperson Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov claimed: “It was these Azov battalion Nazis who had been exterminating civilian population in Donetsk and Luhansk republics, deliberately and with exceptional cruelty, for eight years.”

Concern over the potential fate of some of the Ukrainian soldiers has been raised after threats by Russian officials to treat them as “terrorists” rather than combatants.

Although Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, promised that the fighters who surrendered would be treated “in accordance with international standards”, this was immediately undermined by statements from other Russian officials.

“Nazi criminals should not be exchanged,” said Vyacheslav Volodin, the chair of the State Duma, in a speech on Tuesday, referring to Ukrainian offers of a prisoner exchange. “Our country treats those who surrendered or were captured humanely. But with regards to Nazis, our position should be unchanged: these are war criminals and we must do everything so that they stand trial.”

Russia’s justice ministry appealed to the supreme court to declare the Azov regiment a terrorist organisation on Tuesday, possibly introducing another hurdle to a potential exchange.

Azov has been a key part of the Russian propaganda narrative about the war in Ukraine, which was originally launched with the supposed goal of “denazification”. It was formed in 2014 as a volunteer militia to fight Russia-backed forces in east Ukraine, and many of its original members had far-right extremist views. Since then, the unit has been integrated into the Ukrainian national guard and its commanders say it has moved away from its far-right origins.

Both sides in the conflict have been accused of breaches of the Geneva conventions in their treatment of prisoners. Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, said there was “credible information” of mistreatment of prisoners.

“We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian armed forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups,” Bogner said. Soldiers were “being coerced to make statements, apologies and confessions, and [subjected to] other forms of humiliation,” she said.

Comments / 7

James Allan
2d ago

Russia is digging a bigger hole every day! If they harm the prisoners the world will take notice and the war crimes and reparations will be more drastic. Russia will be sent back 50 years from civilization! They people of Russia better realize what Putin and gang are doing to their country, military and now and its future or lack of!!

Reply(1)
6
Mark Rogers
1d ago

Azov Battalion Prisoners MUST be treated humanely in accordance with International Law or it is just further evidence of Russian War Crimes! 🖕🇷🇺

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Denis Pushilin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Vyacheslav Volodin
Daily Mail

Russian ambassador to US hints at split in the Kremlin over Ukraine war: Hardline diplomat implies some Moscow officials want to pull back invading troops and 'repent'

The Russian ambassador to the US has sensationally hinted at a split in the Kremlin hierarchy over Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking on Russian state TV, envoy Anatoly Antonov said America is secretly giving the Kremlin the terms of negotiations to halt the brutal fighting. This comes amid a...
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's thwarted Ukraine river crossing was so bloody, pro-Russia war bloggers are publicly griping

Russia's thwarted attempt to cross the Siverskyi Donets River in northeastern Ukraine last week "is emerging as among the deadliest engagements of the war, with estimates based on publicly available evidence now suggesting that well over 400 Russian soldiers were killed or wounded," The New York Times reports. "And as the scale of what happened comes into sharper focus, the disaster appears to be breaking through the Kremlin's tightly controlled information bubble."
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva Conventions#Russian World#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Lbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Russian commanders killing their own wounded in Ukraine: Report

Rather than treating wounded troops, Russian commanders are shooting their own soldiers on the battlefield. As Russian troops scramble to keep fighting a stiff Ukrainian resistance, leaders are not only leaving their wounded for dead but are contributing to the killing, according to a report. A video of captured Russian intelligence troops, made by Ukrainian journalist Volodymyr Zolkin and obtained by the Mirror, shows the captured troops explaining how commanders “finished off their wounded.”
MILITARY
Daily Mail

New footage of Putin bizarrely twisting his foot - which even causes Tajikistan president to stare at the odd movement - adds further weight to rumours about Vladimir's health

New footage of Vladimir Putin bizarrely twisting his foot and seemingly struggling with jerky leg movements has further stoked rumours the Russian President may be experiencing a sharp decline in health. The clip, taken yesterday as Putin met with his counterpart from Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, showed the Russian leader's left...
HEALTH
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Why the Russian People Go Along With Putin’s War

In the early days of the war on Ukraine, tens of thousands of Russians protested an invasion launched in their name. This was encouraging. Americans could content themselves with the possibility that Russian citizens might take matters into their own hands, challenging and weakening their president, Vladimir Putin. In recent weeks, however, such protests have become rare. This is in no small part due to the criminalization of opposition; publicly contesting the Kremlin’s war propaganda carries prison terms of up to 15 years. But fear is only a piece of the story. Russians also appear to be rallying behind their president, raising the question of whether ordinary citizens are partly to blame for their regime—and perhaps even morally culpable.
PROTESTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

281K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy