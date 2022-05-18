ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FRIENDS WITH BENEDICTS!

fb101.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKashmiri Hot Chicken Benedict – Mister Mao, New Orleans, Louisiana. Mister Mao is the tropical roadhouse restaurant from Cambodian-American Chef Sophina Uong serving up creative, “inauthentic” food and killer cocktails. The restaurant features a static menu of eclectic global-meets-southern cuisine, along with an ever-changing selection of small plates served from roving...

www.fb101.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Seafood Restaurants To Experience In New Orleans

More than 850 million pounds of seafood are reeled in from Louisiana’s waters each year, so there’s no shortage of fresh fish, crawfish, oysters, shrimp, and crabs in New Orleans. With the Gulf of Mexico so close, you would be hard-pressed to find a quality New Orleans restaurant that serves previously frozen seafood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
travelnoire.com

The Most Expensive Restaurants In New Orleans

Whether you prefer cajun or creole cuisine mixed with some southern fusion, New Orleans has the eats to die for. Here are some of the most expensive restaurants to go to in the NOLA. Restaurant R’Evolution is one of the most expensive restaurants in New Orleans. A concept developed by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

Everything to Eat at This Year’s Bayou Boogaloo

New Orleans is at least halfway through its highly-anticipated return festival season, one that kicked off with Hogs for the Cause and recently hit its zenith with the food frenzy that is Jazz Fest. Up next is Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, May 20-22, a three day festival of music, art, and food that takes place along the banks of Bayou St. John, and this year, literally on it (there’s a floating stage for the first time). Still to come after that are food and drink-centered events like NOWFE, Top Taco, and Tales of the Cocktail, among others.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hippie Town In Louisiana

Gone are the days of the hippies only being found at Woodstock. Now, members of the eclectic community can be found all across the country. Thrillist search the country to find the best hippie towns around, compiling a list of the top place in each state, including a groovy spot right here in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Nashville Scene

Summer Guide 2022: Waterfront Dining

My head hums “Summertime, Summertime,” by The Jamies on repeat, with some “Hot Fun in the Summer” by Sly and the Family Stone thrown in. I love food cooked on the grill, eating a popsicle before it melts and picking my produce from my backyard. I’m also a Pisces, so to me summer means water. Often you’ll find me with a paddleboard on my roof rack. My neighbor never saw me run as fast as he did on the 95-degree day he invited me to jump in his pool.
NASHVILLE, TN
Houston Chronicle

The New Orleans Jazz Fest dish worth a 3-year wait

Along the edge of the Gulf, Nathaniel 'Natty' Adams details the people, places, culture and moments that make New Orleans one of America's most colorful and vibrant cities. On all seven days of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Chef Linda Green woke up before dawn, assembled her crew and made sure she had all of her ingredients ready for the hundreds of people she was going to feed that day. She went home tired each night after manning a cramped kitchen tent on the hot fairgrounds, but she couldn’t have been happier doing what she does best: serving her famous fried pork chop sandwiches and Ya-Ka-Mein.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
225batonrouge.com

First Look: Brandon Landry’s opulent dinner-only Supper Club

Years in the making, Brandon Landry’s luxury Supper Club opens May 17 in a new space built specifically for the moonshot project. The 140-seat establishment is high on style, welcoming diners with an atmosphere larded with edgy, ultra-modern trappings and a menu devoted to imported extravagance. Beluga caviar and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Wide Open Eats

What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Birdy
Nashville Parent

15 Food Festivals to Sink Your Teeth Into This Summer

Middle Tennessee likes to eat. And not just in restaurants. We like to celebrate food. Take a look at some of the food festivals happening this summer all dealing with the art of food:. 1. GOO GOO SHOP & DESSERT BAR CLASSES. ONGOING. Visit the Goo Goo Shop & Dessert...
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

8 Pop-Up Dinner Experiences Around Nashville Not to Miss

Between seasonally rotating menus, one-time pop-up events, and elaborate pairing experiences, no two meals in Nashville need to be alike. For culinary adventurers, foraging enthusiasts, and wine lovers, the Nashville area has a lineup of limited-access culinary experiences that are not to be missed this season. We are grateful to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic City#Sushi#Food Drink#Benedicts#Roadhouse#Cambodian#Szechuan#Hawaiian#Cuban
wwoz.org

Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
TMZ.com

Skateboarders Pull Off Insane Moves At Vacant New Orleans Airport

Forget the streets!! A couple of skateboarders took their talents to an airport ... doing insane moves all over the vacant lot -- just like a Tony Hawk video game!!. It all went down in New Orleans, Louisiana -- where Red Bull Skateboarding hosted its "Terminal Takeover" event and turned the empty Louis Armstrong Airport into a skate sesh.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Inside Out Program Sends Students to Jail

Nicholls State University’s Inside Out program brings students to jail bridging the gap between “Outside Students” and “Inside Students.”. A national program founded in 1995 by Lori Pompa, its mission is to create opportunities for students, both incarcerated and campus-based, to engage in a unique academic experience that promotes dialogue, and leadership skills, and provides avenues of intersectionality. The courses encourage participants to find their unique voice and to consider how they can make a change in the world by bringing together Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex students and Nicholls State Students together to discuss issues related to crime and justice.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An employee at a resource center in Ohio is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization to gamble. According to a police report, a female employee at Adelante, a nonprofit Latino resource center, allegedly stole nearly $400,000 from January 2019 to April 2022, as reported by WTVG.
TOLEDO, OH
theneworleanstribune.com

Get Free Hurricane Preparedness Supplies at May 28 Event

Pontchartrain Conservancy and will host Storm Aware & Prepare from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at Pontchartrain Conservancy’s New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Dr., where residents can get free hurricane preparedness supplies, including food kits, solar lights and more. Organizers will also be on hand, providing information and hurricane season readiness tips.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy