MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The baby formula shortage has forced parents across the U.S. to come up with different ways to get their hands on some formula. “There are certain things moms are kind of shameless about, as far as asking for help,” said Stephanie Fischer, a mom from Mankato. “No one likes to ask for help, but when it comes to wondering if your baby is going to have food, I am completely shameless about that, I am going to put it out there, like ‘help.’”

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO