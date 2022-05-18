ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Body on sidewalk from a possible hit-and-run affecting traffic on major Broward road

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

The investigation of a possible hit-and-run victim had State Road 7, aka U.S. 441, down to one southbound lane for about five hours Wednesday morning near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Around 9:30 a.m., a second lane opened, leaving only one closed. All lanes were open by 11:30 a.m.

TV news helicopters showed a yellow tarp covering a body on the sidewalk. A Seminole police spokesman says the body of a man was found just after 4 a.m. and what police know so far “points to a hit-and-run accident.”

This developing story will be updated.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Miami

Man Charged After Driving Over 100 MPH in Deadly Miramar Crash

The man behind the wheel of a BMW involved in a deadly collision in Miramar is now behind bars. According to the arrest report, Oscar Penaranda was going 104 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone before crashing into a 2003 beige Toyota van about 8 p.m. on February 4 in the 11900 block of Miramar Parkway.
MIRAMAR, FL
WPBF News 25

Helicopter lands on Delray Beach 'unexpectedly', officials say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating why a helicopter suddenly landed on the shore of Delray Beach Thursday afternoon. The FAA confirmed that only the pilot was on board the Eurocopter AS355N when it landed on the beach around...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
CBS Miami

Man Hospitalized In NW Miami, As Police Investigate Possible Road Rage Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another road rage incident in Miami-Dade County. This time, it happened in the middle of morning rush hour traffic. Police said a man was shot while driving his car near 7th Avenue and NW 103rd Street. “I ran over to see, and I didn’t see a problem but then he lifted his shirt, and his undershirt was all full of blood,” said Scott Hidnert, an employee at Traffic Ticket Office. Hidnert said the man who was shot this morning is David Beasley. “He came running in and said someone shot him,” explained Hidnert. The shorts were fired right near a Traffic Ticket...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Casino#Helicopters#U S 441
Click10.com

Amazon tractor-trailer involved in crash on Turnpike in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An Amazon tractor-trailer was involved in a crash Wednesday morning on Florida’s Turnpike in Hollywood. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near Hollywood Boulevard. Sky 10 was above the scene just before 10 a.m. as the tractor-trailer was to the side...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

Police investigate hit-and-run incident in Hollywood; one person dead

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Hollywood are investigating a hit-and-run that led to one fatality. The incident happened near the Hollywood Hardrock Casino and Hotel along US Highway 441 and Sterling Road, Wednesday, just before 6 a.m. Video footage shows police vehicles blocking off one lane, causing traffic in...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman airlifted after falling off horse in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a woman to the hospital after she fell off a horse in Southwest Ranches. According to Davie Fire Rescue, the 19-year-old victim may have suffered a head injury when she fell at an equestrian facility in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 178th Avenue, Thursday morning.
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
Click10.com

Men arrested in cross-county police chase appear in court

DAVIE, Fla. – A police chase involving a stolen car that spanned two South Florida counties led to a pair of arrests Wednesday afternoon. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Jwan Rivers, eventually stopped in Davie after one of the vehicle’s tires began to shred. Rivers appeared virtually before...
DAVIE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
3K+
Followers
963
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy