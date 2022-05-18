Body on sidewalk from a possible hit-and-run affecting traffic on major Broward road

The investigation of a possible hit-and-run victim had State Road 7, aka U.S. 441, down to one southbound lane for about five hours Wednesday morning near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Around 9:30 a.m., a second lane opened, leaving only one closed. All lanes were open by 11:30 a.m.

TV news helicopters showed a yellow tarp covering a body on the sidewalk. A Seminole police spokesman says the body of a man was found just after 4 a.m. and what police know so far “points to a hit-and-run accident.”

