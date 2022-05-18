Brady, Buffalo, The Pearsons & More

Now on Hulu, American Underdog tells the story of Kurt Warner, Super Bowl-winning quarterback and paragon of Christian virtue. Those of us who’ve followed the NFL for the last couple decades know the major points of his life story: Undrafted, stocked shelves at a grocery store, played arena football for a while, signed by the St. Louis Rams, became unlikely Super Bowl MVP, now a Hall-of-Famer. Also, he’s really really into Jesus, which explains why Andrew and Jon Erwin, the brothers behind a bevy of faith-based movies, directed the movie about him, which hopefully is the last-ever movie titled American (fill-in-the-blank), because they’re all starting to run together, aren’t they?

