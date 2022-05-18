ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, Buffalo, The Pearsons & More

By Kevin Williams
 2 days ago
Spring has finally arrived and it feels great. Of course I could do without the pollen. Last week it was announced that Fox Sports has an agreement with Tom Brady to pay the quarterback $375 million over ten years to join their broadcasting team once he retires from the NFL which...

Yardbarker

Bills Took Time To Mourn With The City Of Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have a strong bond with their hometown fans. The Bills Mafia has been there for the team whether they won or lost. They cheered at the top of their lungs on every big play and comforted the squad if they came up short. It’s hard to see...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Roger Goodell, wife Jane donate $50K to Bills' social justice fund in wake of Buffalo shooting

A mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store left 10 dead and another three injured last week, and both the Bills and the NFL have since stepped up to support the mourning community. A day after Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and other players joined locals to distribute groceries and meals while advocating to "choose love," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane Skinner, have donated $50,000 to the Bills' social justice fund to further area relief efforts, according to ESPN.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Buffalo Bills donate $400,000 to neighborhood impacted by racially-motivated killings

The Buffalo Bills are Buffalo. No NFL team has a stronger bond with the community in which it plays. To no surprise, the Bills are leading the way when it comes to the effort to help the Buffalo community past the racially-motivated killing of 10 citizens over the weekend by an 18-year-old who was motivated to murder by the racist and anti-Semitic “replacement theory” peddled with repercussion by mainstream news outlets.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

'It really hit home' | Sabres join Bills, Bandits in supporting East Side

Kyle Okposo, Malcolm Subban, and Kevyn Adams volunteered alongside fellow local athletes. Katrina Washington used to Uber to the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue from her job on Fillmore, a convenient stop to grab dinner for her two children on her way home from work. Washington did not lose any...
HOCKEY
