PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Parkway West is back open after a fiery crash shut down the road for hours Thursday. Both directions were closed between the Campbells Run Road and Ridge Road exits but have since reopened.The Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company said there was an aggressive search for the drivers involved because the crash was first reported as an accident with entrapment. It's not clear what led up to the crash, but no one was injured.Photos from the scene show bright flames and heavy smoke pouring out of a garbage trailer. The other car involved was sitting up on the center median, with the outside burnt up.A couple who talked to KDKA's Erika Stanish said they came out shortly after the crash happened and could smell rubber burning and see a cloud of black smoke. An investigation is underway.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO