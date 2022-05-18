ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MN

The Douglas County commissioners met on Tuesday, Tom Chorley has more

By Mark Anthony
 2 days ago

(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County commissioners met on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Tom Chorley has more.

voiceofalexandria.com

Brittany Johnson of the Douglas County Historical Society joins us on this week's One on One

Brittany Johnson discusses her background and her work at the Douglas County Historical Society on this week's One on One. Your browser does not support the audio element. One on One with Mark Anthony, is heard Saturdays on KXRA-1490AM / 100.3fm/105.7fm (@7:40am) and KXRA-92.3FM (@7:00am), as well as each Sunday morning on KXRZ Z99.3fm (@10:15am).
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Sherburne, Wright County

(KNSI) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sherburne and Wright County in Central Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms can be expected this evening across the entire coverage area. Some of these storms will likely be severe, particularly across eastern and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Osakis, MN
Douglas County, MN
Government
Alexandria, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Ground broken for Kandiyohi County broadband project

(Spicer MN-) Charter Communications, Inc. and Kandiyohi County yesterday announced a $800,000 agreement that will bring gigabit internet connectivity to more than 170 rural, unserved homes and small businesses across the county. The agreement, which includes nearly $240,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding secured by the county, along...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam

(Alexandria, MN)--Some dramatic video was captured by David Bartlow as he was driving in Alexandria last Thursday, May 12th. Both straight-line winds and a tornado were reported in the Alexandria area which caused considerable damage across the city and beyond.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kduz.com

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Wright County Lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a report of zebra mussels in Lake Pulaski in the city of Buffalo in Wright County. A lake service-provider business reported finding a dead zebra mussel on equipment they were installing on a lake property for the season. Commercial divers subsequently found...
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
News Break
Politics
kdmanews.com

Two Willmar Adults Arrested in Link to Death

On Saturday, April 16, 2022, Kandiyohi County Deputies and EMS professionals responded to a possible overdose by a 19-year-old female. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was transferred to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Ramsey to conduct an autopsy. It showed that she passed away from the effects of fentanyl.
WILLMAR, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Douglas R. Hegg, 50

Douglas R. Hegg, age 50, of Alexandria died of natural causes on a back packing trip near Keystone, SD. A Celebration of Doug's life will take place at the Alexandria Golf Club on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A reception will begin at 3 PM followed by a Time of Sharing at 4 PM.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fargo shooting suspect takes own life in western Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- A 24-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man reportedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old woman and an eight-month-old child inside a crowded restaurant in South Fargo, then later killed himself near a lake south of Hawley, Minnesota. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the man continued firing at the woman...
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Police searching for a vehicle suspect in a hit-and-run crash

(Sauk Rapids, MN) -- Police in central Minnesota are searching for a vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run crash that sent a jogger to the hospital. Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was running Monday afternoon along Fifth Street when a car struck him. The teen was taken to the hospital with hip, back, and leg injuries. Investigators did not provide a description of the suspect vehicle.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
theloon.com

Baxter Police Department Asking For Public’s Help Finding Missing Person

The Baxter Police Department has released a press release asking for the public’s help. The press release states:. The Baxter Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Jessie Eue, age 53 of Baxter. She was reported missing by her family the morning of May 17th, 2022. Jessie may have left the residence on foot and was possibly wearing a black jacket, black leggings or walking pants and tennis shoes. There is no known direction of travel and no known or suspected destinations.
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Native and Husband Appear on Dr. Phil Show

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes native who found herself without wedding photos after Glasser Images’ abrupt closure was finally able to receive her wedding photos thanks to Dr. Phil. Brianne, a native of Detroit Lakes and her husband Bryce O’Neill now of Grand Forks, ND appeared...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

ICYMI: Friday, May 20th, 2022 Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- The final KXRA Cardinal Sports Report for the week ending May 20th includes a pair of contributions from Alexandria Cardinal coaches. Cardinal Baseball Coach Jake Munsch describes how his team was able to secure a Central Lakes Conference win over Fergus Falls on Thursday. Cardinal Boys' Track and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN

