Tesla A 'Cornerstone Holding' — But Usually-Bullish Analyst Cuts Price Target Again Anyway

By Shanthi Rexaline
 2 days ago
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares have not been spared in the marketwide selloff seen so far this year. In a further blow, an analyst known for being bullish on the EV maker lowered his price target on its stock.

The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter on Tuesday maintained his "overweight" rating on Tesla stock, but reduced the price target from $1,260 to $1,035.

This is a back-to-back price target cut from Potter, who in late April lowered the price target from $1,350 to $1,260.

The Tesla Thesis: The reasons behind the cut are COVID-related weakness in China and a higher weighted average cost of capital assumption, Potter said in a note.

Key financial metrics will likely deteriorate in the second quarter due to fixed cost de-leveraging, the analyst said. New gigafactories in Berlin and Texas will drag margins, he added.

Potter flagged potential deterioration in cash generation but sees this as having only a short-term impact. The wait times for different variants of Model 3 and Model Y suggest steady demand, the analyst noted.

He lowered his 2022 vehicle delivery estimate from 1.54 million units to 1.47 million units, citing the COVID-19 hit to Giga Shanghai production.

Potter does not see Berlin and Austin making up for the Giga Shanghai shortfall in the second quarter. He noted that Giga Berlin is now building only 7,500 units/quarter.

Citing the tempered deliveries expectation and operating deleverage, the analyst cut his margin estimates for Tesla. Due to higher treasury yields, the analyst increased his WACC assumption by 100 basis points to 13%.

Potter, however, said he still regards Tesla as a "cornerstone holding in any advanced mobility" portfolio.

Any weakness, according to the analyst, may bring in new buyers. Downside due to temporary factors will not detract from the longer-term thesis, he added.

Price Action: Tesla closed Tuesday's session 5.14% higher at $761.61, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Why Elon Musk Isn't Bothered About Tesla's Junk Credit Rating

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA credit rating is below investment grade, which, in other words, is referred to as junk or non-investible. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the summary of ratings of large-cap companies by both Moody's and S&P. The former has a Ba1 rating for Tesla and the latter has BB+ rating, both of which denote junk ratings.
What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower as Traders Mull Recession Odds

The potential for the U.S. to slip into recession was the topic du jour Monday as stocks kicked off the week with a wobbly, uneven session. Over the weekend, former Goldman Sachs chief Lloyd Blankfein told CBS' Face the Nation that recession was "a very, very high risk factor." That opinion was met by a number of other calls Monday morning.
Nearly 40% of investors who pulled money out of markets in the last year regret it

Many investors who pulled money out of the stock market in the last year now regret their decision. Some 38% of investors said they sold stocks last year due to a current event, according to a study from MagnifyMoney. Of that group, 40% said they wish they'd kept their money invested. The online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers was conducted April 15 to 20.
Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Prediction: 1 Stock-Split Stock That Will Lead the Market Recovery

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market is having a difficult year....
Here are five things you must know for Tuesday, May 17:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Growth Concerns Ease, Dollar Retreats. U.S. equity futures moved firmly higher Tuesday, while the dollar extended declines for a third consecutive session, as investors took solace from a rare bit of positive news from China's Covid crisis and braced for a key reading of U.S. retail sales prior to the start of trading.
Tesla Abandons a Golden Opportunity

It looks like Elon Musk won't be doing his dance routine in India. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO is known for busting a move whenever he attends the opening of a new factory, but he reportedly won't be slipping on his boogie shoes in India anytime soon.
