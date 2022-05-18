ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Chevron Allowed To Maintain Venezuela Operations, But Denied Drilling: WSJ

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCFIo_0fi4nqgM00

The U.S. extended a limited license held by Chevron Corporation CVX, allowing it to maintain its operations in Venezuela and negotiate future business.

Previously the company couldn't directly negotiate with any officials sanctioned by the U.S., Wall Street Journal writes. The U.S. didn't expand the license to allow Chevron to drill for and market Venezuelan crude as the company had hoped.

Chevron has been lobbying the U.S. to permit it to drill for crude and sell to help bring down energy prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A Biden administration official said that as part of the moves, the U.S. would also remove Carlos Erik Malpica-Flores, the nephew of Venezuela's first lady and a former top PDVSA official, from a list of sanctioned individuals.

Maduro, who has been indicted in the U.S. on narco-terrorism charges, has a $15 million reward for his arrest or capture.

Earlier this year, Chevron executives told Biden administration officials they could help double Venezuela's roughly 800,000 barrels-a-day production within months, helping to replace the loss of about 700,000 barrels a day the U.S. was importing from Russia before the Ukraine war.

Other analysts believe that Chevron's short-term projections of production increases are wildly optimistic. "Venezuela can only add 150,000 to 200,000 barrels per day in the next six months," said Francisco Monaldi, the Latin America Energy Program director. "It would have no impact on the world market or the U.S. price of gasoline."

Price Action: CVX shares are down 0.59% at $173 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Elon Musk Isn't Bothered About Tesla's Junk Credit Rating

Tesla, Inc.'s TSLA credit rating is below investment grade, which, in other words, is referred to as junk or non-investible. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the summary of ratings of large-cap companies by both Moody's and S&P. The former has a Ba1 rating for Tesla and the latter has BB+ rating, both of which denote junk ratings.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron Corporation#Latin America#Ukraine#Wsj#Wall Street Journal#Venezuelan#Russian#Pdvsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Russia
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
134K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy