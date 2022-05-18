Moderna's Chairman Defends Executive Hiring Process After Firing New CFO In Just One Day

Shares of apparel and footwear company Under Armour Inc UA UAA fell after hours Wednesday on the heels of an announcement the company’s CEO was stepping down. What Happened: Under Armour announced Wednesday that CEO Patrik Frisk is stepping down from his role of CEO, president and as a member of the Board of Directors. The move will be effective June 1, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO