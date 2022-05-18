Weekend Crash in Jackson County Injures Motorcyclist

(CARLYLE) The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has released details on a fatal head-on crash that occurred this past Sunday afternoon, shortly after 4:00, on U.S. Route 50, at the Shoal Creek Bridge, between Breese and Beckemeyer. Authorities report 19 year old Gage Rollinson from Sandoval was eastbound on Route 50 when he lost control of his car after driving through some standing water and hydroplaning. The car spun 180 degrees and crossed into the westbound lane where it was rear-ended by a pickup truck, driven by 43 year old Oscar Emilio Sanchez-Ferrera of Rockford. Rollinson and a front seat passenger, 11 year old Adler Waterbury, also from Sandoval, were both pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident, while a back seat passenger, 18 year old Caleb Calhoun from Sandoval, was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. The truck driver and a 15 year old juvenile passenger were not injured. Emergency personnel from Clinton County assisted the ISP at the crash site.

CLINTON COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO