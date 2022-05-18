ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposes a repeal of retirement tax

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a repeal of the retirement tax. She said that it’s “just wrong” that retirement income for people born after 1946 is taxed. In 2011, Michigan’s tax code was rewritten to put a retirement tax in place....

The Big Vaschstuppe
2d ago

This was one of her campaign promises to repeal taxes on retiree income. Funny with the election coming up she's just managing to get to it.

Ken DeBault
2d ago

Funny an election is coming and Governor want to repeal taxes a Republican Snyder passed. Try to repeal a tax a Democrat passed. It wasn't right in the first place to try and balance budget on retirees. Seems when a republican raises taxes their evil but Dems raise them all the time.

Ronald
2d ago

As much as I would like this to happen I still wouldn't vote for her. She has had 4 years to fix this. Apparently she needs to appeal to retiree suckers to win another 4 year term. Senate Republicans had a proposal that included this but Gretch said their tax reduction proposal was too expensive.

