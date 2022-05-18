Bicyclist killed in crash south of Waterman

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a car versus bicycle crash Tuesday night as 25-year-old Clayton Dubbs, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The crash happened just after 8:30 on Shabbona Grove Road, south of Waterman. Police say 21-year-old Cade N. Bauer, of Waterman, was driving east on Shabbona Grove Road. Dubbs was also eastbound when the crash happened. The sheriff's office notes that Dubbs was riding in the middle of the lane and did not have any reflective clothing or a helmet on after dark. There were also no reflective lights on the bicycle.

DEKALB COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO