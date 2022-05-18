ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX satellite launch: 10 stunning photos captured by skygazers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying more than 50 Starlink satellites early Wednesday from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, according to WFTV.

Skygazers took to social media to share photos of the launch with the hashtags #SpaceX and #SpaceXLaunch. Here are some of our favorites:

1. @mdcainjr, Twitter

3. @Zshauladventure, Twitter

4. @the_space_nut, Instagram

5. @Astronaut_87, Twitter

6. @stevenmadow, Instagram

7. @8_plamison, Twitter

8. @ShonaDPrice, Twitter

9. @RocketCaley, Twitter

10. @jules_carneiro, Instagram

Space X IN SPACE - FEBRUARY 8: In this handout photo provided by SpaceX, a Tesla roadster launched from the Falcon Heavy rocket with a dummy driver named "Starman" heads towards Mars. (Photo by SpaceX via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images)

