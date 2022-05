The Cambridge Vikings seventh grade girls had to make room on the team bus for an extra passenger on Saturday, May 14th, the first place IESA State Championship trophy had boarded the bus back to Cambridge! The seventh grade girls took home the first place trophy topping the 49 other teams down in Peoria. The Vikings scored points by placing in all seven of their events they had qualified for including two first place finishes scoring 47 points.

CAMBRIDGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO