Two Face Malicious Punishment of a Child Allegations

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for selling fentanyl on the Red Lake Reservation. According to court documents, law enforcement observed Leroy Varney, 53, make an immediate roundtrip from Bemidji to Pequot Lakes. Upon returning to Bemidji, on April 30th, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Varney’s vehicle where they recovered from the vehicle a large bag weighing 100 grams containing a white powdery substance, divided into four smaller bags. Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed the substance was fentanyl.
