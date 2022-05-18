ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Two Face Malicious Punishment of a Child Allegations

By Dave Burns
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people from Thief River Falls have been cited for Malicious Punishment of a Child. 40 year old Delwin...

Comments / 2

kvrr.com

UPDATE: Identities of Plaza Azteca shooting victims released in GoFundMe

UPDATE – We are learning new details about the woman and baby shot by the baby’s father Wednesday at Plaza Azteca restaurant in Fargo. A GoFundMe account is raising money for 21-year-old Lucia Garcia and seven-month-old Dominique. They write Lucia had surgery to repair an artery which caused her to lose almost all of her blood. She is in stable condition and will need another surgery.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Red Lake Man Sentenced for 100 Grams of Fentanyl

A Red Lake man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for selling fentanyl on the Red Lake Reservation. According to court documents, law enforcement observed Leroy Varney, 53, make an immediate roundtrip from Bemidji to Pequot Lakes. Upon returning to Bemidji, on April 30th, 2021, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Varney’s vehicle where they recovered from the vehicle a large bag weighing 100 grams containing a white powdery substance, divided into four smaller bags. Subsequent laboratory testing confirmed the substance was fentanyl.
RED LAKE, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 19, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Christie Lynn Trent, 36, of East Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Assault. Octavio Rodriguez, 41, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. Johnny Ray McKinney, 50, of Fosston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following...
CROOKSTON, MN
KEYC

Bemidji Police still searching for girl reported missing in October

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search continues for a Bemidji girl who’s been missing since October. Bemidji Police say Nevaeh Kingbird has been missing since October 22, 2021. Police say she was last seen wearing ether a black zip up hoody or a red sweatshirt, blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt or tank top, and black and red Nike sandals. They’re also asking the public to check outbuildings or other places someone may seek shelter.
BEMIDJI, MN
KNOX News Radio

Rifle goes off in GF business

No one was injured when a gun shop employee accidently discharged a firearm inside the Grand Cities Mall on Wednesday. According to Grand Forks police Michael Hale of Brothers Firearms was showing a rifle to a customer around 5:30 p.m. when a round was discharged. Authorities say the bullet went through the store and entered another business. Hale was cited for discharge of a firearm within city limits.
GRAND FORKS, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Fargo shooting suspect takes own life in western Minnesota

(Fargo, ND) -- A 24-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, man reportedly shot and wounded a 23-year-old woman and an eight-month-old child inside a crowded restaurant in South Fargo, then later killed himself near a lake south of Hawley, Minnesota. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the man continued firing at the woman...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing up to 10 years in prison for causing a large crash last July on Highway 2 near Grand Forks. 55-year-old Steven Piechowski is now charged in Grand Forks County Court with manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Nearby businesses locked up during active shooter search

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Sure as heck, I was in the pool and the loudspeaker comes on and they announced that the place was on lockdown because there was an active shooter situation in the area,’ said David Query, a gym member at Family Wellness Facility for 2 months.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Burglary, assault reported at Moorhead apartment

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are searching for the suspect in an alleged assault and burglary at a Moorhead apartment. Police say they were called to the 1300 block of 19 1/2 St. S. around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a report of a man with blunt force trauma to the face, according to scanner traffic.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Man jailed, 19-year-old stabbed to death in Cass Lake

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 5/19/22: 34-year-old Floyd Desjarlais was booked in jail on murder in the second degree and check forgery. He’s listed as homeless. Original story: A 19-year-old man is dead in rural Cass Lake, MN after a stabbing. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch...
wdayradionow.com

Shot fired at Grand Cities Mall in Grand Forks

(Grand Forks, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a gun went off in a mall in Grand Forks Wednesday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department says that around 5:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Grand Cities Mall for a report of a gunshot. Contact was made with an employee of Brothers Firearms in the mall.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Separate crashes near Reynolds lead to injury

(Reynolds, ND) -- The driver of a pickup is injured after high winds blew the truck and a semi pulling a trailer over near Reynolds. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the vehicles were traveling north on I-29 Wednesday afternoon when heavy winds that were part of a fast moving storm tipped the vehicles onto their sides.
REYNOLDS, ND
valleynewslive.com

One Grand Forks father saves an anonymous child

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “I just wanted to help, feeling like if I can do my small part and that was just doing a cheek swab, I can handle that,” said Cole Reimann, a bone marrow donor and donor advocate. In 2017, Cole Reimann of Grand...
GRAND FORKS, ND
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Firefighter hurt fighting house fire in Bemidji

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One firefighter is hurt after crews spent five hours fighting a house fire in Bemidji. It happened Tuesday morning at 4007 Cardinal Road NW in Eckles Township. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residential structure with a fully involved attached garage. Smoke and fire...
BEMIDJI, MN
KTLO

DNA tests confirm body in Arkansas creek is North Dakota man

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – DNA testing has confirmed a body found in a creek near Little Rock is a missing man from Fargo, North Dakota, authorities said. Jordan Simeon, 25, disappeared March 7 while on his way to New Orleans. His car broke down on Interstate 40 in Arkansas.
FARGO, ND

