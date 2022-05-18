ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, NC

Patriots prevail 3-0 over Lee County in first round of 3A girls soccer state playoffs

By STAFF REPORT
By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD — West Carteret made the long trip to Lee County worth its while Tuesday in the first round of the 3A girls soccer playoffs. The Patriots scored three goals...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Gramercy Christian School math team takes top awards in competition

NEWPORT — Gramercy Christian School students took top awards during the Southeast Regional Mathematics Contest, held April 7 at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville. Students competed in three categories: Math 1, Math 2 and Math 3. The team took first place in Math 1 and Math 3. Several...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Alfred Hopkins, 86; service May 22

Alfred Hopkins, 86; service May 22

Alfred “Shugey” Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as an electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life, Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water. When Shugey left Harlowe, he moved to a 10-acre tract of land off Laurel Rd. where he loved to garden and became known for his hot peppers. There were many family reunions and gatherings held on his property, where memories were created to last a lifetime. Shugey will be remembered most of all for his love of dancing. He taught Roxeanne the famous Core Creek Shimmy, and Dorothy the Twist, which Dorothy was thankful for when asked to come up on stage with Chubby Checker to do the Twist. He even danced with Elvis Presly at a concert in Myrtle Beach. Shugey would often end the day with a slow dance with his wife.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 17, 18 & 19

Alfred "Shugey" Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as a electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water.
BEAUFORT, NC
Timothy Penny, 78; service May 21

Timothy Penny, 78; service May 21

Timothy Edward Penny, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Carteret House Assisted Living in Newport. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21st at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Timothy was born on August 22, 1943,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Raymonde Dowty, 88; service May 27

Raymonde Dowty, 88; service May 27

Raymonde South Dowty, 88, of Hillsborough, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home. A Funeral Mass will be held on May 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NC, with Fr. Ryan Elder presiding. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery in Durham, NC.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
Carteret Court Dockey - May 18

Carteret Court Dockey - May 18

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 ABDUL-ALI,HAMEEN W/C SIMPLE $ 103.34 FOOD LION 05CR 050666. 2 ALCORTA,CHAD,LOUIS EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG ALVARADO,E 22CR 701044. 3 ASPIOTE,FRANCES,ALEXAN DWLR VIOL LDP - IMPAIRED REV BURTON,M 22CR 701084. SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE 047/35 BURTON,M 22CR 701084. 4 BAUTISTA,JUAN,MENDOZA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Barbara Joyce, 54; incomplete

Barbara Joyce, 54; incomplete

Barbara Joyce, 54, of Morehead City, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Charles Lagle, 78; service May 21

Charles Lagle, 78; service May 21

Charles (Recon) David Lagle, 78, of Havelock, N.C., died May 13, 2022, after an extended illness. Recon was born in Anderson, Indiana on March 30th, 1944. He was a retired Marine who served three tours in Vietnam and many years in the National Guard. A memorial service will be held...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

School board celebrates state winners

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education, during its meeting May 9, recognized multiple students and one instructor who recently won in state-level competitions. The board first honored 10 county students, a record for the school system, selected for the 2022 Governor’s School. The highly competitive, four-week summer program for high school students integrates academic disciplines and the arts.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

The turtles are coming … the turtles are coming (Part 3)!

The turtles are coming, but how can you help these sea turtles? All the nesting species of sea turtles we see along the North Carolina coast are protected under the Endangered Species Act (1973) and classifies as endangered, including the loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s Ridley, hawksbill and majestic leatherbacks, with the loggerheads being protected since 1978. And tampering with the turtles or the nests can end you up with hefty federal penalties, including fines and prison time. So first of all, do no harm and leave them alone. If you see a sea turtle in the ocean or on the beach, stay away from it, do not harass, pick up, ride, straddle, restrain, jump over, injure, kill or otherwise disturb the sea turtles.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

2022 Carteret County Primary Election Results - Unofficial

US SENATE - DEM (VOTE FOR 1) US SENATE - REP (VOTE FOR 1) US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - DEM (VOTE FOR 1) US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 03 - REP (VOTE FOR 1) NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE SEAT 05 - REP (VOTE FOR 1) Precincts Reported:...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point OKs $1.57 million budget for public hearing Tuesday

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted Thursday night to approve for public hearing Tuesday, May 24 a proposed $1.57 million 2022-23 budget that calls for no fee increases and no increase in the property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value. The action on Town...
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Bogue council approves $267,970 budget with no tax increase for 2022-23

BOGUE — The Bogue town council adopted a $267,970 budget for 2022-23 after hearing no comments regarding the proposed plan during a public hearing Monday in town hall. There is no property tax increase, which is 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, for town residents. The current property tax rate is estimated to generate $38,000 for the town.
BOGUE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County commissioners get recommended budget, set review session

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Assistant Manager and Finance Officer Dee Minshew presented a recommended 2022-23 budget to county commissioners Monday night, totaling about $149,000,000 across all funds. The largest single chunk of that is about $31.8 million in the $114,730,000 general fund, for education, including the public school system...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

