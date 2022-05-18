ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

U.S. Soccer agreement provides equal pay for men, women

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjIS8_0fi4huQW00

After years of pressure, U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday an agreement with the men’s and women’s national teams to provide equal pay for the two clubs.

The agreement allows U.S. Soccer to pool and share a portion of prize money paid for the teams’ participation in the 2022 and 2026 Men’s World Cups and the 2023 and 2027 Women’s World Cups. Generally, FIFA, the organizer of the two World Cup tournaments, has a larger prize purse for the Men’s World Cup compared to the Women’s World Cup.

The players will be paid an equal percentage of the collective prize money paid by FIFA for the teams’ participation and performance in their respective World Cups, U.S. Soccer said.

Aside from equal pay arguments, members of the U.S. Women’s National Team and their advocates have long complained about substandard stadium selection and accommodations. U.S. Soccer said it promises to provide equal quality venues and field playing surfaces to the USWNT and USMNT. U.S. Soccer also said it would provide equal travel budgets.

The agreement runs through 2028.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#World Cups#Equal Pay#The Men S World Cup#Uswnt#Usmnt
HollywoodLife

Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ After U.S. Women’s Soccer Win Fight For Equal Pay

“Thank you to so many who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today.,” said U.S. soccer icon Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday (May 18), the same day that the United States Soccer Federation announced a new collective bargaining agreement that established equal pay for the U.S. women’s national team. Megan, 36, retweeted a threat by Becky Sauerbrunn that gave thanks to all the women “who led and continue to lead the fight for equal pay across sports and everyday life.”
FIFA
Reuters

Wimbledon loses ranking points over Russia, Belarus ban - ATP

May 20 (Reuters) - Wimbledon will be stripped of ranking points over its decision to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from competing at the 2022 Championships due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the men's ATP Tour said on Friday. Tennis governing bodies have banned Russia and Belarus from international...
TENNIS
ESPN

World Cup 2026 host venues to be revealed by FIFA on June 16

FIFA intends to announce the 2026 World Cup sites during a news conference in New York on June 16. Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the first 48-team World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final. Three stadiums each in Canada and Mexico are expected to be used.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPORTbible

Champions League Braced For Huge Changes With Tennis – Style Draw To Decide Knockout Ties

The Champions League is often regarded as the pinnacle of European football. But the tournament that we are all accustomed to is about to undergo a massive overhaul. It has been reported that the changes to the format will take place from the 2024/2025 season, with the knockout rounds of the Champions League mirroring the format of tennis tournaments such as Wimbledon and the US Open.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

USWNT and USMNT announce new CBAs with USSF that will provide equal pay through identical economic terms for both teams

The United States’ women’s national soccer team (seen above during an April 9 friendly against Uzbekistan) has long fought for pay equality with the men’s national team, and after a lot of initial pushback from the United States Soccer Federation, they’ve now achieved that. In February, the sides settled the lawsuit brought by women’s team players for a total of $24 million (following an April 2021 agreement on working conditions), but those settlements were contingent on players ratifying a new collective bargaining agreement. That happened Wednesday, and as Meg Linehan and Sam Stejskal write at The Athletic, the women’s and men’s teams have now both agreed to CBAs (through Dec. 31, 2028) with equal rates of pay:
MLS
CBS News

U.S. soccer has equal gender pay. Will other sports follow?

The push for equal gender pay in sports got a shot in the arm this week when the U.S. Soccer Federation announced that players for the men's and women's national teams would get equal compensation. Yet while the U.S. soccer teams have achieved parity, professional female athletes in basketball, tennis...
TENNIS
NBC News

U.S. Soccer to split World Cup prize money between men’s and women’s teams

Unions for the U.S. Men's and Women's National Teams and U.S. Soccer announced the new historic bargaining agreement after a federal wage complaint was filed in 2016. Earlier this year, a settlement was reached in a lawsuit made in 2019 that included $22 million back pay. With the new agreement, U.S. Soccer will pool World Cup prize money and split it between the men’s and women's teams.May 18, 2022.
MLS
The Guardian

US Soccer’s historic equal pay deal represents a hard-won peace

Expensive peace, certainly. But a peace without which US Soccer was never going to progress. The slogan US Soccer has tried to push for many years is “One Nation, One Team”. That’s difficult to take to heart when women’s team advocates openly mock the men’s lack of World Cup success and men’s team advocates fire back with constant reminders that the women lose to men’s youth teams.
MLS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy