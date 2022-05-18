ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Dwyer & Michaels Bike Night In The Quad Cities Thursday Night

By Dwyer, Michaels
 4 days ago
BIKE NIGHT IS BACK in the Quad Cities, and 97X and McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson are giving you a chance to win a 2022 883SL Sportster!. From 5pm-9pm on the third Thursday of each month, join Dwyer as he broadcasts live from McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson. The first Bike...

KCJJ

Cedar Rapids men arrested for overnight theft at Iowa City auto shop

Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Rock Island Breweries Finish Off QC Craft Beer Week

It's been an amazing QC Craft Beer Week! Today is the final day before the grand finale featuring the QC Beer Battle on the Belle and Shops with Hops. As we highlight the QC Breweries each day, it's the perfect time to get in on the QC Ale Trail, a self-guided tour of the local craft breweries, which is celebrating its third year.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
97X

EXCLUSIVE: Take A Look Inside The New Daiquiri Factory In Davenport

We have been anticipating this opening for quite some time. The Daiquiri Factory is expanding across the Mississippi River to Iowa and the garage doors on the new DaqFac are ready to open for business. Before those doors fly open, we got an exclusive first look inside the new Daiquiri Factory, which sits on the corner of Harrison St. and W 3rd St in downtown Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa Cars
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
97X

How Much Of Your Life Is Spent At Quad City Stop Lights

While sitting at a red light today in the Quad Cities I realized I get stuck at the same light almost every time when on Harrison street. I swear this light is always red for me no matter what. It can be three in the morning, and no one else is on the road, but that light is still red! I know it's automatic, but I can just never time it right.
TRAFFIC
cbs2iowa.com

Two kids hurt in ATV rollover near Manchester

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two kids were hurt when the ATV they were riding rolled. It happened around 12:30pm Saturday afternoon at a farmstead in the 1300 block of 220th Street just west of Manchester along Old Highway 20. The names of the two children, one of which was driving...
MANCHESTER, IA
97X

Dairy Freez Closes in Davenport’s West End

This week, Dairy Freez in the West End of Davenport has closed its doors. Dairy Freez, which has been open for almost 60 years, has offered beloved ice cream treats like sundaes, floats, malts, shakes, and more. The business just announced on Facebook that they are closing its doors and will be selling the shop.
DAVENPORT, IA
94.1 KRNA

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
97X

How’d You Get So Fly: Meet MidAmerican’s Fuzzy Baby Falcons

Let's take a second to meet some cute animals today, shall we? We could always use that. MidAmerican Energy in Davenport has introduced some adorable fuzzy little falcon chicks. According to a Facebook post from MidAmerican Energy, the baby falcons hatched in their nesting box at their Davenport branch back...
DAVENPORT, IA
Bicycles
Cars
wvik.org

Volunteers Save a Historic Home

Herb Trix's guest is Alma Gaul, freelance reporter for the Quad City Times and Dispatch-Argus. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered. The Friends organization will host a fundraiser and tours of the Hauberg Civic Center on Sunday ( 5/22 ),...
CHARITIES
KCRG.com

Police: Three vehicle crash in Cedar Rapids after medical episode

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday at around 6:40 p.m. on 1st Avenue. Police said the crash happened after a driver had a medical episode. Their vehicle entered the wrong side of the road and collided with two other vehicles in the 4000 block of 1st Avenue East.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
97X

Two Rivers YMCA Members To Get Unlimited Access To Riverside Family Aquatic Center

With summer getting closer and closer, you and the kids are most likely looking for awesome things to do! Sometimes it's hard finding great things that don't break the bank, but now The Moline Parks Department’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center and the Two Rivers YMCA are teaming up for an amazing partnership offering a fantastic deal for the entire family.
MOLINE, IL
97X

Moline Breweries Offer Specialty Beers For QC Craft Beer Week

It's been an amazing QC Craft Beer Week already! Have you been playing along?. QC Craft Beer Week runs through Saturday, May 21st and we will be highlighting the breweries here in the QCA with unique releases and daily specials each day. This is a perfect time to get in...
MOLINE, IL
kciiradio.com

Major Riverside Construction Project Enters Second Phase

Axiom Consultants has announced that work on the Third Street project in Riverside is beginning its second phase. The project, which started on May 9th, includes water main, curb and gutter, street and sidewalk work along all of Third Street from Highway 22 to Washington Street, including intersections. The first phase of the project as detailed by Axiom is work from Highway 22 to east of Greene Street. That work still continues. Phase two will be east of Greene Street to Washington Street. They remind residents that the plan is to work one block at a time, weather permitting and to keep all vehicles, children and pets out of the construction zone. Property access for those affected is to be through alleys. They ask that construction barriers remain in place.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Davenport, IA
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

