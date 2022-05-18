ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJON

Sauk, Mississippi Rivers Remain Under Flood Warning in St. Cloud

By Jim Maurice
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- The Mississippi and Sauk Rivers in St. Cloud remain under a flood warning. For the Mississippi River, it is expected to crest in...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

40 Things To Do This Summer in Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- Looking for something to do this summer? Look no further. Here's a list of 40 fun things to do with your partner, kids, and friends. Many of the activities are free or very low cost. Most are outdoors so you can take in our beautiful Minnesota summer. 40...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Mississippi Rivers#The Mississippi River#High Water#Weather
kvrr.com

May snow blankets western North Dakota

COLUMBUS, N.D. (KVRR) – Snow covered portions of western North Dakota Friday morning. North Dakota DOT cameras show a light blanket of snow fell overnight in the Columbus area, near the Canada border in Burke County.
COLUMBUS, ND
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Most Haunted Road in Minnesota is About an Hour from St. Cloud

I'm not really one for seeking out scary, creepy or haunted places. I have watched enough horror movies to know that you don't ever do certain things. -Don't investigate the noise that seems super weird and you are alone. -Don't ever have "relations" in the woods or in a cabin...
Bring Me The News

Severe storms today; frost this weekend in Minnesota

Severe storms are expected to develop in southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, but the big question is where the warm front will be located. If the front gets up to the Twin Cities, there is potential for storms to produce large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes. If the Twin Cities is north of the warm front, hail would be the main threat, with the greatest risk of more intense storms further south.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Skeeter Season Ahead: How to Dodge the Bite

Ahhh, the Minnesota State Bird; no, not the Common Loon -- the mosquito. Here are a few reasons the skeeters may find you more attractive than others. After a wet spring we're moving into a warmer and more humid pattern Can the hatching and biting of those pesky skeeters be far behind?
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
stevenscountytimes.com

Destructive storm causes heavy damage in area

Thursday’s multiple storms that rolled across western and southwestern Minnesota last Thursday “formed in a volatile air mass, as record-breaking heat and humidity gripped areas from southern Minnesota on south and west,” according to the Department of Natural Resources Climate Journal reported. However, the early morning storms...
MORRIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Reported Illinois Tornado Knocks Down Trees, Damages Homes

A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging numerous homes and other buildings, a police chief said Friday. People told Mount Carmel police they saw a tornado sweep through as a storm cut across the city's south side about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving behind overturned trailers and sheds, downed trees and power lines, and several damaged homes, said police Chief Mike McWilliams.
ILLINOIS STATE
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WJON

Strong Storms Possible on Thursday

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a few tornadoes, especially across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. After Thursday, we cool down significantly with 50s over the weekend.
WJON

Thunderstorms in the Forecast in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A few storms are possible north of I-94 Wednesday afternoon and evening, with a better chance of some stronger storms arriving Thursday by late afternoon. We become cooler this weekend, with blustery northwest winds on Friday.
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy