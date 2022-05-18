ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men

By ANNE M. PETERSON, RONALD BLUM
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uN8rd_0fi4hWRC00
Equal Pay Soccer FILE - United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, in July 7, 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File) (Alessandra Tarantino)

The U.S. Soccer Federation reached milestone agreements to pay its men's and women's teams equally, making the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money.

The federation on Wednesday announced separate collective bargaining agreements through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams, ending years of often acrimonious negotiations.

The deals grew partly out of a push by players on the more successful women's team, including stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who were at the forefront of the gender equity fight while leading the team to a Women's World Cup championship in 2019. The struggle became so much a part of the team's story that chants of "Equal pay! Equal pay!" rose from the crowd as U.S. players celebrated winning the title in France.

Morgan and Rapinoe could still be beneficiaries of the deal, though the next Women's World Cup is in 2023 and the makeup of the team will have changed by then.

“I feel a lot of pride for the girls who are going to see this growing up, and recognize their value rather than having to fight for it. However, my dad always told me that you don’t get rewarded for doing what you’re supposed to do — and paying men and women equally is what you’re supposed to do,” U.S. forward Margaret Purce said. “So I’m not giving out any gold stars, but I’m grateful for this accomplishment and for all the people who came together to make it so.”

The men have been playing under the terms of a CBA that expired in December 2018. The women's CBA expired at the end of March, but talks continued after the federation and the players agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit brought by some of the players in 2019. The settlement was contingent on the federation reaching labor contracts that equalized pay and bonuses between the two teams.

Perhaps the biggest sticking point was World Cup prize money, which is based on how far a team advances in the tournament. While the U.S. women have been successful on the international stage with back-to-back World Cup titles, differences in FIFA prize money meant they took home far less than the men's winners. American women received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup; the U.S. men would have received $407,000 had they won in 2018.

The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup, as well as for the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

Each player will get matching game appearance fees in what the USSF said makes it the first federation to pool FIFA prize money in this manner.

“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done," said Walker Zimmerman, a defender who is part of the U.S. National Team Players Association leadership group.

Women's union projections have compensation for a player who has been under contract to increase 34% from 2018 to this year, from $245,000 to $327,000. The 2023-28 average annual pay would be $450,000 for a player making all rosters, with the possibility of doubling the figure in World Cup years depending on results.

The federation previously based bonuses on payments from FIFA, which earmarked $400 million for the 2018 men's tournament, including $38 million to champion France, and $30 million for the 2019 women's tournament, including $4 million to the champion United States.

FIFA has increased the total to $440 million for the 2022 men's World Cup, and its president, Gianni Infantino, has proposed that FIFA double the women's prize money to $60 million for the 2023 Women's World Cup, in which FIFA has increased the number of teams to 32.

For the current World Cup cycles, the USSF will pool the FIFA funds, taking 10% off the top and then splitting the rest equally among 46 players — 23 players on the roster of each team. For the 2026-27 cycle, the USSF's cut increases to 20% before the split.

After missing the 2018 World Cup, the men qualified for this year's World Cup in Qatar starting in November. The women's team will seek to qualify this year for the 2023 World Cup, cohosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“There were moments when I thought it was all going to fall apart and then it came back together and it’s a real credit to all the different groups coming together, negotiating at one table," said federation President Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team player who became head of the governing body in 2020. “I think that’s where the turning point really happened. Before, trying to negotiate a CBA with the women and then turn around and negotiate CBA terms with the men and vice versa was really challenging. I think the real turning point was when we finally were all in the same room sitting at the same table, working together and collaborating to reach this goal."

The women ended six years of litigation over equal pay in February in a deal calling for the USSF to pay $24 million, a deal contingent on reaching new collective bargaining agreements.

As part of the settlement, players will split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Women's Soccer Pay Agreement Spotlights Gender Wage Gap

BOSTON - It's a deal unprecedented in the world of big-time soccer - a new collective bargaining agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation that provides equal pay for the men's and far-more-successful women's teams.The U.S. women won their most recent World Cup in 2019, but by then, they were already three years into the battle for pay equity that led to today."We came together as laborers; we had negotiations with our employers; and we came out at the end of it," said women's national team forward Margaret Purce, who played for Harvard and the Boston Breakers. "And everybody was really...
MLS
HollywoodLife

Megan Rapinoe Is ‘Incredibly Proud’ After U.S. Women’s Soccer Win Fight For Equal Pay

“Thank you to so many who have come before and who are here now. Incredibly proud today.,” said U.S. soccer icon Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday (May 18), the same day that the United States Soccer Federation announced a new collective bargaining agreement that established equal pay for the U.S. women’s national team. Megan, 36, retweeted a threat by Becky Sauerbrunn that gave thanks to all the women “who led and continue to lead the fight for equal pay across sports and everyday life.”
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Margaret Purce
Person
Gianni Infantino
Reuters

Landmark U.S. pay deal may inspire sponsors too

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - After reaching a landmark agreement for equal pay, sponsor dollars could be the next major boost for the United States' four-times World Cup champion women's team. The U.S. national men's and women's soccer team players will receive equal prize money, including at World Cups,...
FIFA
Harper's Bazaar

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Reaches Equal Pay Agreement After Years of Disputes

In a move that will change American sports for the better, U.S. Soccer has agreed to guarantee equal pay for all players. For the first time, the women's team representing the United States will receive the same pay and prize money as the men's—including at World Cups. The news was announced by the teams today.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Soccer#Soccer League#U S Soccer Federation#Us Soccer
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Big U.S. Soccer Announcement

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that a new collective bargaining agreement will go into effect this June. This new CBA includes an equal split of World Cup bonuses for the men's and women's national soccer team. A few hours after the new CBA was announced, USWNT star Alex Morgan went...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Sands becomes third USMNT player to feature in major European final

James Sands joined a select group of American players on Wednesday as he entered the field for Rangers against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. Sands came into the game in the 101st minute, with the match all square at 1-1 in extra time. The 21-year-old had one long ball that nearly led to a goal for Rangers, but later could only watch as his side fell 5-4 in a penalty shootout. But Sands still made some history by entering the pitch, becoming just the third American to play in a major European men’s final. Clint Dempsey became the first when he...
SOCCER
Washington Examiner

'Equal pay' between men's and women's sports leagues would bankrupt both

The absurdity of the “equal pay” narrative in U.S. soccer only begets more absurdity. Now, professor Amy Bass thinks the NBA and WNBA should bankrupt themselves. Writing for CNN, Bass plays the usual misleading notes about the alleged pay disparities between the men’s and women’s national soccer teams. She complains that the women earned less money for winning the World Cup than the men do for their below-average performances, even though the women were paid more between 2010 and 2018 than the men.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

US Soccer’s historic equal pay deal represents a hard-won peace

Expensive peace, certainly. But a peace without which US Soccer was never going to progress. The slogan US Soccer has tried to push for many years is “One Nation, One Team”. That’s difficult to take to heart when women’s team advocates openly mock the men’s lack of World Cup success and men’s team advocates fire back with constant reminders that the women lose to men’s youth teams.
MLS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
95K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy