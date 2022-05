MINNEAPOLIS — The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing Hudson, Wisconsin man, who the office said left his his home unexpectedly Thursday. Authorities say David Mckay, 67, was last seen Thursday morning at his home in Hudson. Mckay reportedly wrote an email to family, and then left unexpectedly without his cellphone. Family members and authorities say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

HUDSON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO