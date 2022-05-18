ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zebulon, NC

Zebulon home, SUV damaged from large fire

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Zebulon, N.C. — A Zebulon home was badly burned in an overnight fire. Firefighters...

WRAL

Trampoline blows across Smithfield yard, crashes

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A Smithfield family said their trampoline blew across their yard and crashed into their home during severe weather in the early morning hours of May 20, 2022.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Zebulon, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Zebulon, NC
Zebulon, NC
Accidents
cbs17

Woman arrested in connection with deadly Raleigh apartment shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman is the second person arrested in a shooting that killed one person Tuesday night at the Lakes Apartment Complex in Raleigh, police said. Deja Mone Simmons, 26, was charged with murder Thursday afternoon in the shooting death of 22-year-old Geovanni Emilio Valerio, the Raleigh Police Department said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Damage, thousands without power east of Triangle after overnight storms

Lucama, N.C. — While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, some counties east of Raleigh are feeling the impacts Friday morning. Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy is reporting over 13,000 customers are without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

More information released on Kinston police officer crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - No charges have been filed in an accident yesterday afternoon involving a Kinston police cruiser. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Herritage Street and Plaza Boulevard. Since it involved a Kinston officer, the Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the accident. Troopers...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Juvenile in custody after youth injured in Wake Forest broad daylight shooting, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot in broad daylight at an intersection in Wake Forest Thursday afternoon, the town’s spokesman said. Wake Forest police responded to the corner of North White and East Spring streets at approximately 4:15 p.m. to find one man suffering from a gunshot wound, Bill Crabtree, Wake Forest’s town spokesman, said in a news release.
WAKE FOREST, NC
CBS 17

$27,000 worth of weed, coke seized in bust; 2 NC men charged

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — About $27,000 worth of cocaine and marijuana was seized in a drug bust that led to charges against two North Carolina men, authorities said. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said they searched a home in the 400 block of Center Road in Elizabethtown on Tuesday after residents complained that […]
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WRAL News

Storm damage in Wake, Johnston, Wilson counties: May 19-20, 2022

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291463/screenshot-69--DMID1-5uy0v6z7j-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291462/screenshot-67--DMID1-5uy0u3t9d-46x25.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291669/6287b54a-4bb6-7b4b-f800-105ad37c2936-DMID1-5uy26lt5g-38x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291670/6287b4e9-4bb6-7b4b-e82e-c1c58cbe1414-DMID1-5uy26lt5g-45x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291464/screenshot-70--DMID1-5uy0u3td8-46x25.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291467/screenshot-75--DMID1-5uy0u3tiy-46x25.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291465/screenshot-74--DMID1-5uy0u3tec-46x25.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291466/screenshot-73--DMID1-5uy0u3th1-46x25.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291349/628778a6-d83f-bc91-1690-e68c68039655-DMID1-5uy0twi0b-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291350/628778a7-d83f-bc91-1690-0f6990d9cd06-DMID1-5uxzhlk02-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291351/628778a6-d83f-bc91-1690-347706541c2e-DMID1-5uxzhlk02-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291415/628789e0-981a-59eb-86a2-b740039a3adc-DMID1-5uy07uyn9-46x22.jpg. Image not...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Raleigh PD search for Hillsborough St. assault suspect

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in an assault that took place May 8th on Hillsborough Street. Police said the suspect assaulted someone just before 2 a.m. on May 8th in the 2500 block of Hillsborough Street. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Columbus County officials locate stolen boat and arrest suspect

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was able to locate and return a stolen boat to its owner on May 15. Per a CCSO release, the office first responded to the theft on May 1. Christopher Inman had his 20′ Sunbird boat and trailer stolen from his storage on Whitehall Road.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

