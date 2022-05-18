Zebulon home, SUV damaged from large fire

Harnett County, N.C. — A man was struck and killed Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Harnett County after he got out of his tractor-trailer. Troopers at the scene said two men in a tractor trailer were driving north on I-95. The truck's brakes caught fire before 2 a.m., so they pulled over to the shoulder to disconnect the trailer from the truck.

